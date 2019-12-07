Capras on the road for 2020 season opener

NEW SEASON: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras will play the Easts Tigers in their opening game of the 2020 Intrust Super Cup. Picture: FILE

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras will open their 2020 campaign with an away game against the Easts Tigers on Sunday, March 15.

The Queensland Rugby League yesterday released the draw for next year’s Intrust Super Cup, with grand finalists Burleigh Bears and Wynnum Manly to meet in Round 1.

The Capras will be looking for an improved performance after finishing last on the ladder this year.

They scored just one win and had one draw in their 23 games.

They also struggled at home, losing all 10 of their games at Browne Park.

Coach David Faiumu will be hoping it’s a very different story next year.

After their opening game against the Tigers in Brisbane, the Capras will play home games against the Ipswich Jets on March 21 and the Magpies on March 28.

They play reigning champions, Burleigh, at Browne Park on May 2 and will round out the regular season with an away game against the Jets.

QRL competitions manager Dave Maiden said the draw release would light the spark for all teams in their quest to qualify for the premiership decider on Sunday, September 27.

“The path to this showpiece game starts for all teams in mid-March next year with some mouth-watering Round 1 match-ups,” he said.

“Once again, there’s plenty to get excited about for all teams and fans across 23 action-packed rounds, plus a four-week finals series.”

Maiden confirmed the top eight format would return next year. Grounds for the popular Country Week fixtures will be finalised and released early next year before the start of the competition.

Five locations, including Ilfracombe, had their first taste of Queensland’s premier statewide competition this year.