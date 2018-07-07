Capras out to ground fifth-placed Magpies in Barcaldine

Blake Goodman will line up for the CQ Capras tonight.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Blake Goodman will line up in the No.7 jersey for the CQ Capras in tonight's clash against the Souths Logan Magpies in Barcaldine.

Goodman had to undergo a fitness test on Thursday after suffering a heavy knock to elbow in the closing stages of the Capras win over the Mackay Cutters last Saturday.

He was cleared to play and will line up alongside Maipele Morseau in the halves for the Round 17 clash at the Barcaldine Showgrounds.

Forward Bill Cullen returns from injury and will replace Dave Taylor, who is sidelined with a calf strain.

The Capras will be looking to maintain their momentum after scoring their much-needed victory over the Cutters last which, which halted their seven-game losing streak.

Coach Kim Williams said the boys were heading into tonight's game against the fifth-placed Magpies feeling pretty confident.

"We just need to do the same as last week - good ball control, start the game well and show the same energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

"I think that carried us to victory so we'll be looking to repeat it.”

Williams the Capras needed to win the forwards battle tonight in order to nullify the impact of the Magpies halves and hooker.

"We're well prepared and in a really positive state of mind so we're looking forward to another positive performance,” he said.

"We're playing good enough not to fear any team at the moment and have confidence in ourselves and that's certainly the way we're approaching this one.”

The game kicks off at 6pm.