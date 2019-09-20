Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIGNED: Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga is leaving the CQ Capras for the Brisbane Broncos.
SIGNED: Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga is leaving the CQ Capras for the Brisbane Broncos.
Sport

Capras player saddles up for Broncos

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
20th Sep 2019 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras centre Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga has been announced at the latest export to leave the Beef Capital for the NRL.

Coming just a week after being named in the Queensland Rugby League 2019 Team of the Year, the 22-year-old left Rockhampton for a train and trial with the Brisbane Broncos under coach and Rocky product Anthony Seibold.

The news comes after second rower Luke George also relocated to Cairns.

Aufaga-Toomaga had 23 appearances in the Capras’ jersey and scored 142 points for the team.

He also contributed a goal conversion rate of over 69 per cent and 14 tries.

Capras coach David Faiumu is currently in the process of recruiting for next year, and it has been announced captain Jack Madden will retain his role for next season.

Pre-season training begins at the end of October.

brisbane broncos capras intrust super cup nrl rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No date yet for Vale cobalt inquiry

    premium_icon No date yet for Vale cobalt inquiry

    News QRIC is yet to set a date for Rockhampton horse trainer Ricky Vale’s cobalt inquiry.

    CQ shark safety net pulled on eve of school holidays

    premium_icon CQ shark safety net pulled on eve of school holidays

    News The drum line hooks removed as politicians scramble for a solution for swimmers.

    Rocky school student suffers compound fracture

    premium_icon Rocky school student suffers compound fracture

    News Ambulance called to playground accident after young girl breaks arm.

    Serial hoon told to grow up

    premium_icon Serial hoon told to grow up

    News A SERIAL hoon who clocked 149kmh on a popular Yeppoon road has been told to “grow...