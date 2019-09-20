Capras player saddles up for Broncos

SIGNED: Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga is leaving the CQ Capras for the Brisbane Broncos.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras centre Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga has been announced at the latest export to leave the Beef Capital for the NRL.

Coming just a week after being named in the Queensland Rugby League 2019 Team of the Year, the 22-year-old left Rockhampton for a train and trial with the Brisbane Broncos under coach and Rocky product Anthony Seibold.

The news comes after second rower Luke George also relocated to Cairns.

Aufaga-Toomaga had 23 appearances in the Capras’ jersey and scored 142 points for the team.

He also contributed a goal conversion rate of over 69 per cent and 14 tries.

Capras coach David Faiumu is currently in the process of recruiting for next year, and it has been announced captain Jack Madden will retain his role for next season.

Pre-season training begins at the end of October.