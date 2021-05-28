Capras players back to bolster Brothers

Rockhampton Brothers will welcome back three Capras players for Round 6 of the Rockhampton Rugby League senior women’s competition.

Jess Powell, Mackenzie Reid and Emmaley McMurdy will don the blue and white for the first time this season in Saturday night’s game against Norths at Victoria Park.

They return to club football after finishing their commitments with the Capras, who ended their BHP Premiership campaign last Sunday.

READ:Shock announcement from Capras women’s skipper

Fellow Capras Bree Spreadborough and Gemma Brennan, while unavailable this weekend, are also heading back to Brothers.

Coach Dominic Draper said it was exciting to welcome them back.

“They’ll bring back to the club what they’ve learnt from playing at that higher level, which will be great,” he said.

“I’m happy with how we’re tracking at this stage.

“We’ve got some new faces in the team and some other players getting opportunities.

“We’ve certainly got a good base to build on now with the Capras players coming back in.”

Brothers are the reigning premiers from 2019 (no league was played last year due to COVID) and have made a strong start to 2021.

They have dropped just one game – to ladder leaders Emu Park, who Draper said were the benchmark this season.

He said some of his most consistent players had been experienced halfback Trisha Dougan, hooker Prue Peters, five-eighth Hannah Slaughter and second rower Jazzman Welling who, unfortunately, was now battling a knee injury.

Draper said he was looking forward to the clash with Norths.

“I haven’t really had a chance to see them play but really we can’t be thinking about them; we just need to worry about ourselves and what we have to do,” he said.

“It’s the old cliché but we just need to get the basics right – hold on to the ball, make our tackles and play in their end of the field as much as we can.”

The game kicks off at 6.30pm Saturday at Victoria Park.