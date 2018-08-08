Capras prepare for round 22 against Ipswich Jets

RUGBY LEAGUE: It appeared as though a long and taxing season had finally caught up with the CQ Capras, with spirits visibly dampened in last week's match against Northern Pride.

The team also appears to be "down to the bare minimum of player availability” with a number of players absent with injuries and work commitments.

Coal train Dave Taylor still has a "50/50” chance of returning to the field after week off with a calf injury and Dave Cowhan is out indefinitely will a leg injury.

Bill Cullen also has two weeks of his suspension remaining.

There is also the possibility that last week's Yeppoon debut Wade Carra or Jace O'Neill could sit out if Taylor returns.

Coach Kim Williams decided to take action and met with his star leadership group to come up with ways to re-spark the team and make the last three weeks of the Intrust competition enjoyable.

"We'll be willing to play a little bit more attacking style of footy over these last three weeks and hopefully that brings some results and hopefully the guys enjoy that style of footy,” Williams said.

"We're not going all out and completely changing our style.

"We bought in a few things at training last night that hopefully freshens their minds and gives them a bit of a new attitude for the last three weeks.

"I'd love to get a couple of wins and avoid that wooden spoon.”

Currently sitting in second last place on the ladder, Capras are determined to approach round 22 against Ipswich Jets with renewed gusto.

Williams said he also has his eye on four U20s players who he will possibly be offering contracts to for next season.

"It'd be great to see one or two of them before the end of this year,” he said.

"We're not far off doing that. If Dave doesn't get through the fitness assessment, there might be a chance of it happening this week or if not, certainly in the next couple of weeks after that.

"I've spoken to one in particular this week who is very close to a start.”

However, taking into account Ipswich's daunting style of play, Williams said a new addition will be unlikely this weekend.

"Ipswich are a different kettle of fish,” he said.

"I enjoy coaching against them; they throw up different challenges than any other team.

"I think a few times in previous years we've made the mistake of changing our game plan going into a game against Ipswich.

"If we do those things well, we have a chance of winning... I expect an entertaining game and expect our guys to perform very well.”