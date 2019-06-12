Capras release two big-name players

RUGBY LEAGUE: The cellar-dwelling CQ Capras have released two big-name players, effective immediately.

The club's 2019 marquee signing and 143-game NRL veteran Matt Wright is heading to England to join the Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred League 1.

The outside back inked a two-year deal with the club in November last year and played nine games this season.

Matt Wright (left) with Capras head coach David Faiumu when he signed in November last year. PAM MCKAY

Homegrown product Bill Cullen, who made 54 appearances for the Capras, has moved to Brisbane after his partner accepted a job offer there.

Rival Intrust Super Cup club, the Easts Tigers, wasted no time in acquiring the services of the experienced forward, announcing on its Facebook page that Cullen has signed until the end of season 2020.

Capras CEO Peter White said the club would never "hold anyone back” and it was just a coincidence that the two releases came at the same time.

He said the departure of Wright and Cullen would open the door for more local talent to make the step up to ISC level.

"We had Shaun Ezzy play his first game for the club last week and Josh Johnston is back again,” he said.

Bill Cullen has joined the Easts Tigers. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras5

"We're building towards next year already, and our priority is to retain our local boys that we've got coming through.

"Our 20s going are going really well, our academies are going well and our junior teams performed really well at the Central Junior Carnival last week and probably had our best results for years.

"We're seeing the fruits of our labour coming through.

"We've got a few challenges at the top level at the moment but we will fix them.”

The CQ Capras head to Biloela on Saturday for their Round 14 clash with Souths Logan Magpies.

The Magpies are the only team the Capras have beaten this year - and that was an impressive 36-14 away win in Round 1.

The Capras 20s, who are making a charge towards the top eight in the Hastings Deering Colts competition, have a bye this weekend.