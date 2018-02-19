Menu
Capras reveal major sponsorship deal with mining giant

Capras CEO Peter White:
Capras CEO Peter White: "Today's announcement is without doubt the most exciting new sponsorship announcement our club has made in decades.” Chris Ison ROK081117ccapras3

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras has just announced a three-year, $300,000 sponsorship agreement with mining giant Yancoal.

Capras' CEO Peter White hailed it as the "most exciting new sponsorship announcement our club has made in decades”.

"Our sponsorship agreement with Yancoal is wonderful news, not just for our club but for our rugby league communities in numerous ways,” he said.

"We are very grateful and privileged that Yancoal have come on board as a major sponsor and look forward to a long and successful association.

"Yancoal's support is focused on providing coaching and development pathway opportunities for over 8000 rugby league players from the grass roots level through to the Intrust Super Cup.”

Brad Neven, Yancoal Australia Group Manager, Human Resources, Health and Safety, was equally as excited about the sponsorship.

"We are proud to be signing a three-year deal with the CQ Capras,” he said.

"Central Queensland is an important region for Yancoal, with our Yarrabee and Cameby Downs operations employing from across the area and many of our employees and their families avid Capras' supporters.

"Our investment will help establish regional coaching academies and create pathways for the youth of Central Queensland to get involved, compete and be a part of regional sport.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the CQ Capras' future.”

Topics:  cameby downs peter white rockhamton leagues club capras rugby league yancoal yarrabee

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
HE was busted drink driving twice in six months and tried to tell a magistrate they were "one-offs".

Rockhampton State High School principal Kirsten Dwyer.

Stills from the dash cam footage shows the Mazda undertaking cars in Allenstown.

rockhampton State High School students Gemma Roug, Molly Hartley and Tahlia Kiraly at the school's inaugural careers fair.

LET'S PLAY: Rockhampton Netball Association treasurer Julie-Ann Thackeray is gearing up for another big year.

LeBron James will captain his own All-Star team.

