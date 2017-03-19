Capras rise to the occasion

RUGBY LEAGUE: Just as their parent club the Gold Coast Titans overcame outside odds on Friday night, so too did the CQ Capras a day later.

Up against the current premiers the Burleigh Bears, the home side snapped a seven-game losing streak at Browne Park. It was one of their bravest efforts in recent times.

Their 12-10 win was down to grit and guts. Trailing 10-0, it was the Bears who looked favourites.

The Titans did the hard yards, grafting out an injury striken result over Parramatta and would have been equally proud of their adopted affiliate.

Capras coach Kim Williams couldn't hide his pride at full-time and was the first to greet his side, his smile ear to ear.

He sung the team song louder than anyone.

"That was a good feeling down in the sheds and I think the crowd really enjoyed that one,” Williams applauded.

"It had a bit of everything with a pretty thrilling finish with one finally going our way.

"Really pleased with how smart we were. We controlled that second half pretty well and were willing to grind it out. Once we got in front we were great in closing it out error free.

"I pretty well live every play, so I enjoyed that one. It is why I do the job.”

In his first game of the year, winger Chanel Seigafo repaid the faith with two excellent finishers in the corner. His match winner an epic as he soared horizontally to latch onto a Maipele Morseu kick. On the other flank, Ken Tofilau took his tally to six tries in three games.

But no player summed up the Capras performance than hooker Krys Freeman.

The red-headed rake was everywhere. His workload in defence, all-round direction and never give up ability was outstanding.

He showed his will to win on two occasions, chasing down breakaway outside backs to save certain tries.

"It is an awesome feeling. Just as a team we were great,” Freeman reflected.

"This competition is tough. There are guys out there who have played 100 first grade games. To come up against the premiers and produce that is a great feeling.

"You just put your head down, run and see if you catch up. I just wanted to keep him near the sideline to make the kick hard, but I got him.”

In a side where winning is not second nature, the Capras found within themselves a desire to get the job done. After a poor opening stanza, the home side kicked into gear following a scrap.

They stuck up for one another and upped the ante.

Junior Kirisome and Tony Tumusa celebrate the victory. Allan Reinikka

Once they hit the front, they shifted into their fifth gear and never looked like letting up.

"In the past we have let the errors snowball, but we turned that around and just got on with the job. That is the most pleasing thing,” Williams said.

"Three tries to come over the top of the reigning premiers is something to be proud of.

"I thought the melee fired us up a bit and the boys really responded. We had some big hits after that to gain some more energy. And it is what we need to do.

"It is good to see the spirit in the club and the senior players are leading that.”

Williams praised his tough as teak number nine.

"Krys got my man of the match. It is those little one percenters. If he doesn't make that chase down the sideline, we are in deep trouble.

"He was impressive.”

Captain Guy Williams sustained damage to his right shoulder in his first tackle of the game. He played on but was forced from the field after 10 minutes.

Hospital scans returned nothing but the back-rower is now off for an MRI.