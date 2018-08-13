Menu
Capras' Zeik Foster in the Jets v CQ Capras Intrust Super Cup at North Ipswich Reserve.
Capras' Zeik Foster in the Jets v CQ Capras Intrust Super Cup at North Ipswich Reserve. Cordell Richardson
Capras run out of steam in round 22 of Intrust Super Cup

Steph Allen
by
13th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras suffered a 42-28 defeat against Ipswich Jets on Saturday, handing the opposition a greater shot at finals contention.

The first 12 minutes of the Intrust Super Cup's round 22 looked promising, with a throw to the left corner landing a try by Maipele Morseau.

However after a series of pass backs to Jets' Jayden Connors in the middle of the field, the Capras were left in his wake as he sprinted across the try line.

Capras have had issue with small errors in play and this was seen again in the first half.

Jets scored again and after a successful conversion, Capras were trailing behind at 18-4 at the 20 minute mark.

Connor Broadhurst managed to snatch the ball out the air and bring the Capras back within eight points.

A long ball thrown by Capras was snatched by Jets' Wes Conlon, who took advantage of the CQ team's move and ran away to score.

Another unfortunate try before half time left the score 28-10.

Coal train Dave Taylor had managed to pass fitness testing for the game after suffering a hamstring injury.

Despite noticeably still feeling the affects of the injury, Taylor managed to redeem the CQ side with a pass to Morseau who scored his second try of the match.

Jets retaliated with a powerhouse run by Rowen Winterfield over the line.

Capras defensive side threw bodies on Winterfield but didn't succeed in taking him down.

In a sudden second-half revitalisation, Capras responded with two late tries through their right-hand side with Blake Goodman and Nathan Bassani.

Next week, Capras play Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Score board: Jets 42 (Sam Caslick, Jayden Connors, Chris Ash, Wes Conlon, Michael Purcell, Nat Neale, Rowan Winterfield tries; Marmin Barba 7 goals) v Capras 28 (Maipele Morseau 2, Connor Broadhurst, Blake Goodman, Nathan Bassani tries; Connor Broadhurst 4 goals) at North Ipswich Reserve.

