Capras skipper keen to bounce back after injury-plagued 2018

ALL FIRED UP: Capras captain and halfback Jack Madden is ripping into pre-season training after he missed a good part of the 2018 season through injury.

ALL FIRED UP: Capras captain and halfback Jack Madden is ripping into pre-season training after he missed a good part of the 2018 season through injury. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jack Madden has hit the ground running in the first week of pre-season training with the CQ Capras.

The team's skipper has been champing at the bit to get back into the grind after injury robbed him of the best part of the 2018 season.

The 25-year-old broke his fibula in the first game of the season and was ruled out for 10 weeks. In just his second game back, he fractured it again and was forced to watch from the sidelines for six more weeks.

Madden said the frustration and disappointment he felt this year was spurring him on in his preparations for season 2019.

"I've been looking forward to getting back into it because I didn't play a lot of footy this year,” he said.

Jack Madden: "I've been looking forward to getting back into it because I didn't play a lot of footy this year.” Chris Ison ROK020618ccapras5

"It was my first year as captain and I felt like I let the team down a bit, not being out there and leading the boys around.

"It's definitely driving me for next season and I really want to play well and be injury-free.

"I'm 100 per cent confident in it (my leg), it's all good and I'm ready to go.”

Madden was the first player that new head coach David Faiumu re-signed when he started his recruitment campaign.

He has since landed the signatures of prop Bill Cullen, second rower Jamie Hill, hooker Billy Gilbert and centre Nathan Bassani, as well as former NRL star Dave Taylor.

Matt Wright (left) with Capras' head coach David Faiumu. PAM MCKAY

In a coup for the Intrust Super Cup club, former Manly Sea Eagles star Matthew Wright has signed on for two years.

The exciting outside back has played 143 NRL games since making his debut with the Cronulla Sharks in 2009.

With Wright and Taylor in the ranks, the Capras will boast more than 300 NRL games worth of experience next year.

Madden said that was a real boon for the club, and their experience would be vital in big moments in close games.

He is confident the team will bounce back after finishing 13th on the ISC ladder this year.

"I first came here in 2017 and the improvement from that year to this year, on the field and especially off the field, has been dramatic.

Skipper Jack Madden is confident the Capras can give the competition "a real shake” next year. Cordell Richardson

"I think our culture is a lot better and we're all heading in the right direction now.”

Madden said the Capras were one of the best supported teams in the statewide competition - and he is hoping the team can reward their faithful followers by playing finals football next year.

"We play all around Queensland and I think we have the strongest support base of any Q-Cup side.

"We get to travel around the region and play games which is great and there's nothing better than running out and playing on a Saturday night in Rockhampton.

"I really believe that we can give this comp a real shake next year under Fui and with the recruiting he's done.

"We're looking forward to training the house down until Christmas and getting into playing some footy at the start of next year.”