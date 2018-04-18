Capras skipper's shock leg diagnosis 5 weeks after injury

SHATTERED: Capras captain Jack Madden has been confirmed to have a fractured fibula after testing in the early stages didn't pick up the break. He was told he had bone bruising.

SHATTERED: Capras captain Jack Madden has been confirmed to have a fractured fibula after testing in the early stages didn't pick up the break. He was told he had bone bruising.

SEVERE bone bruising has been revealed to be a fractured leg for Capras captain Jack Madden five weeks after the break went undetected in the early testing stages.

The talented player has been sidelined since his round one injury on March 10, which was initially thought to be bruising sustained by a knock in the game.

In every attempt to get back on the field, Jack has been unknowingly walking, working and attempted to train on his fractured fibula that was initially reported as a "lower leg injury”.

Capras coach Kim Williams hopes Jack will be back soon.

After the 24-year-old saw little improvement from several physiotherapy sessions, the fracture was confirmed last week via x-ray.

Coach Kim Williams said to The Morning Bulletin the "very small crack” was missed in initial scans because of the minor size of the fracture.

Jack is set to be sidelined for a further few weeks in his first year as club captain.

CQ Capras coach Kim Williams has named half back Jack Madden as the team's 2018 captain.

Mr Williams previously said Jack's injury was "coming along pretty well” prior to any knowledge of the fracture and named him in several sides before Jack made the final decision to stay off.

He said yesterday that Jack would be "back on the paddock in a few weeks”.

SHATTERED: Capras captain Jack Madden

"Jack is an asset to the team and we are looking forward to him coming back soon,” Mr Williams said.

"He is an extremely valuable member of the club and the players will be excited to have him back on the field when he is fully recovered.”