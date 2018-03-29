Capras soar into early Jets match off

EASTER MATCH: Kim Williams discusses plan to take out a win against the Ipswich Jets on Thursday.

EASTER MATCH: Kim Williams discusses plan to take out a win against the Ipswich Jets on Thursday. Contributed

LEAGUE: It's an early match this week, with Central Queensland Capras going up against Ipswich Jets tonight.

Despite the short turn over between last weekend's disappointing loss to the Mackay Cutters, coach Kim Williams is confident that his side will be ready to redeem themselves.

"At the moment there's most likely a couple of changes and that's why we've named an extended squad,” Williams said.

"We're considering a bit more mobile forward pack. They run so many different angles and tend to move around a fair bit and it's a bit of a horses for causes thing when you play Ipswich.

"We've got a couple more mobile, smaller forwards in contention this week. Aaron Flanagan is one that fits that bill.”

Captain Jack Madden has been left off the line-up list for this Thursday despite some improvement on his leg injury.

"The original injury seems to have come alone pretty well, it's just a couple of association problems around the injury that have caused him some grief,” Williams said.

"He's a little bit frustrated at the moment. If it's not this week we're pretty certain then with a nine day lay-off after this game he'll be right for the following round.

"We're pretty hopeful Oliver Percy will be right for round five as well.”

Penalties proved to "certainly be an issue” for the Capras last weekend, with a number of drop balls deep in the Capras' half late in the match costing them dearly.

Williams spoke with the Referees Association on Monday regarding a number of incidents, although he recognised that "plenty of mistakes” were made by the players and a "couple by the referee”.

An incident in particular revolved around Dave Taylor, who was at times "frustrated” during the match.

"I was pretty surprised that was even a penalty let alone something they looked at but they need to go through the process,” Williams said.

"If you look at the video there was no indication really that it was high. You can't really tell the impact of contact areas so I wasn't concerned about that at all.

"He's ready to go. He played some big minutes last week and it's increasing each week. We're starting to get some really good value out of his performances.”

Training leading up to Thursday's match will be quite lighter than what the boys are used to, with a large focus on "recovery and rehab” to make sure the team is "well prepared”.

Williams said if the team focuses on defensive play, "the wins are going to come very soon”.

However, he also noted that compared to last year, the team is well ahead in terms of defensive statistics this year.

"I think we're all hopeful of getting a win and then enjoying Easter break. The boys don't go back to training until Tuesday,” Williams said.

"So, it's a good little chance to... hopefully be freshened up and sitting at two wins and two losses, and ready to go.

"Although we've lost two games I feel we're playing pretty good footy... better than last year.

"If we can keep meeting a lot of our targets and keep improvement going week to week a win will be very close.”