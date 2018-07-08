Capras' stunning victory comes at a cost

Halfback Blake Goodman was the CQ Capras best in their win over the Souths Logan Magpies.

Halfback Blake Goodman was the CQ Capras best in their win over the Souths Logan Magpies.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A serious injury to hooker Aaron Teroi has soured the CQ Capras stunning win over the high-flying Souths Logan Magpies.

Coach Kim Williams summed up the 28-22 victory at the Barcaldine Showgrounds as a good, enthusiastic, aggressive performance.

"That's pretty close to our best performance of the year against a quality side whose been in the top six the whole way through,” the jubilant coach said.

"They're no slouches, Souths Logan, so that's very pleasing.

"Our completion rate again was excellent, it was up above the 75 per cent mark. You're going to win most games when you're doing that but we're backing it up now with very good defensive efforts.

"We certainly toughed it out although we were down a few troops.”

Hooker Aaron Teroi dislocated his shoulder in last night's game at Barcaldine. Chris Ison ROK010718ccapras6

Teroi suffered what appears to be a season-ending shoulder dislocation in the first half, while winger Luke George was forced from the field after suffering a groin strain early in the second.

Williams said it was a big blow for Teroi, who has been one of the Capras unsung heroes this season.

"Aaron's been great for us. He's filled in at halfback and then hooker throughout the season,” he said.

"He never complained, he just gets in and gets the job done.

"He's one of the toughest players we've got and it's really disappointing for him. We're all hoping he's okay but that's probably the season for him.”

Williams was expecting to have a better idea of the full extent of George's injury today.

The Magpies were first on the scoreboard but three first-half tries to forward Bill Cullen, winger Chanel Seigafo and halfback Blake Goodman had the Capras leading 16-10 at the break.

Bill Cullen was at his barnstorming best. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras5

Both teams scored two tries apiece in the second but the Capras had done enough to seal a memorable victory.

Williams said the Capras played great footy and controlled the ball.

"Their tryline defence wasn't great, it just seemed every time we got down there if we didn't get penalised we scored tries.

"That was the talk at half-time - if we can play footy in their half we're probably going to score enough points to win the game and that's how it was in the end.”

Williams said the team's forward pack was excellent, with Bill Cullen leading the way, Jamie Hill producing another 80 minutes of quality football and Pete Rogers having a big impact off the bench.

Fullback Zeik Foster was excellent again for the Capras. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras6

Zeik Foster was as safe as a house at fullback and halves pairing Blake Goodman and Maipele Morseau came in for special mention.

"Blake was probably our best. He controlled the game with his kicking game and scored a great try just before half-time which put us in the lead.

"Maipele and Blake have been fanstastic in (captain) Jack Madden's absence and have really grown as footballers over the past month in particular.”

Williams said before the game that the Capras were playing well enough not to fear any team at the moment and they showed that last night.

"We're showing that at our best we're a force to be reckoned with.

"We're looking forward to have a good run home and getting a few more wins to climb up the ladder.”