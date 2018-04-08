Capras suffer defeat to Burleigh Bears

RUGBY LEAGUE: Burleigh Bears withstood a gallant CQ Capras mid-game surge to remain undefeated in round five of the Intrust Super Cup at Marley Brown Oval.

With the game in the balance - and with Bears up 22-20 - Josh Rogers showed individual brilliance where he dribble kicked the ball and then followed it up to score the match-winning try and conversion and a 28-20 victory.

Bears started as the better team when Kurtis Rowe crossed the try-line four minutes into the contest.

Essentially it was the Bears' initial rush in the early minutes which proved decisive because the Capras more than matched it with the competition leaders for the large part.

Capras coach Kim Williams drew positives from the game in which the team lost some soldiers.

"We were on tired legs at the end and we lost a couple of troops during the game and we had a dislocated thumb, we had a sore back and were pretty well down to one on the bench,” he said.

Capras lost Bill Gilbert with a neck injury and he is in doubt for next weekend's away match against South Logan Magpies.

"Bill Cullen hurt his back early on and dislocated his thumb at the end of the match and Aaron Flanagan copped a head injury and Dave Dowhan came off with a head knock as well,” Williams said.

The club suffered a blow before the start with the loss of captain Jack Madden.

Capras' Junior Kirisome did some strong work through the middle of the ground not long after Burleigh Bears' Dallas Wells produced a second try.

Slowly and surely, Capras got on top and it was reward for effort when Blake Goodman barged his way through the Bears' defence to open the Capras account and it came on the back of the host's strong defence from its forward half.

With a building crowd, Capras found momentum and when Cowhan's superb tackle prevented a certain Bears try, Chanel Seigafo scored CQ Capras' second try which was largely uncontested when the ball was worked wide in front of the big TV.

Goodman touched down for his second try in a perfect start to the second half and when Cowhan found space for Capras fourth consecutive try, confidence was sky-high.

Bears' Pat Politoni broke the string of Capras tries and Josh Rogers' duly converted to edge within four points.

Prized recruit Dave Taylor came on for his second spell and made his presence felt for Capras, but Tyrone Roberts-Davis put Bears 22-20 ahead and with momentum with 11 minutes left of this pulsating contest.

Bears' coach Jim Linehan said Capras match up well against his team and there is room for improvement toward the pointy end of the season.

In Yeppoon on Saturday night, the Under 18s and 20s took out sensational wins against the Ipswich Jets.

The Under 18s defeated the Jets' side 26-15 and the Under 20s took out a sensational 52-3 win.

Yeppoon Seagulls coach Steven Stafford said the Under 18s match in particular was a "boomer of a game”.

"They sure did give it to each other and they gave each other an absolute flogging,” he said.

"It was a good game to watch and the better of the two to watch.

"It was a good quality match and a tough one and a good crowd turned out.”

Stafford said he talked to the Jets' CEO after the game, and remarked at how "surprised" the Ipswich local was by the "strength of the Capras”.

"He expected the Jets to beat them,” he said.

"The Capras came out and although they were not that big, they showed strength and guts.”

Capras will go up against the South Logan Magpies at Davies Park next Sunday at 3pm.