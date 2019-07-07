Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capras' Ryan Jeffery.
Capras' Ryan Jeffery. Allan Reinikka ROK060719acapras5
News

Capras suffer devastating loss in weekend Indigenous Round

Steph Allen
by
7th Jul 2019 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Powerhouse forward Aaron Pene and Bill Cullen went up against their former club, Central Queensland Capras, as part of the Easts Tigers outfit on Saturday night's Indigenous Round.

Despite Capras' goal of turning around a disappointing start to the season, with no wins since the season opener, Tigers' claimed their 10th victory of 2019 with a 16-42 win.

The round 16 clash was a celebration of Indigenous culture and both sides delivered a hearty performance despite the drizzly weather.

Tigers were on the offensive from the get go, opening the night's scoring within the first minute with a try by their half-back Sam Foster.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Capras' second-rower Shaun Ezzy kicked off the Capras' scoring in the first half, with a try 17 minutes in, but it wasn't enough to gain momentum against the visiting team which was already two tries ahead.

Tigers retaliated six minutes later with flyer Jarrod McInally crossing the line, and another try by Tigers' Solomone Kata left the Capras lagging behind at 6-28 at half time.

The second-half got off to a shaky start for the home side, with Kata opening the scoring and Capras' winger Troyson Bassini sent to the sin bin in the 54th minute.

Adding insult to injury, Tigers' Dray Ngatuere-Wroe crossed with another try in the 63rd minute.

Capras' got some form back in the 67th minute, with BJ Aufaga-Toomaga crossing for his fifth try of the season.

Tigers' McInally came back four minutes later to take the score to 10-40.

Capras' interchange forward George Grant capped off the night with a final try in the last three-minutes.

Rockhampton Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander All Stars team:

'Sugar' Ray Robinson, Stewart White, Les Bunda, Marshall Leisha, Troy White, Wayne Alberts, James White, PJ Marsh, Matt Sing, Norman Freeman, Paul Iles, Brian White, Greg Upkett, Hughie Stanley Snr, Shane Robinson, James Waterton, John Doyle, Campbell Powder, Kerry Butler, Graham White, Ivan Upkett and Francis Rolls.

browne park capras cq capras easts tigers rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITELIFE: Crowds out at the clubs this weekend

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Crowds out at the clubs this weekend

    Entertainment Check out our gallery from Ginger Mule, Heritage Hotel and Zodiac Nightclub

    Missing man, 39, last seen over a month ago

    Missing man, 39, last seen over a month ago

    News It is believed he was travelling from Tambo to Rockhampton

    Works for new $1.2 centre at aged care facility begin

    premium_icon Works for new $1.2 centre at aged care facility begin

    Health It will include a recreation centre, coffee shop, salon and services

    Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    premium_icon Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    News A mine worker has died following an incident around 2am