Capras suffer devastating loss in weekend Indigenous Round

RUGBY LEAGUE: Powerhouse forward Aaron Pene and Bill Cullen went up against their former club, Central Queensland Capras, as part of the Easts Tigers outfit on Saturday night's Indigenous Round.

Despite Capras' goal of turning around a disappointing start to the season, with no wins since the season opener, Tigers' claimed their 10th victory of 2019 with a 16-42 win.

The round 16 clash was a celebration of Indigenous culture and both sides delivered a hearty performance despite the drizzly weather.

Tigers were on the offensive from the get go, opening the night's scoring within the first minute with a try by their half-back Sam Foster.

Capras' second-rower Shaun Ezzy kicked off the Capras' scoring in the first half, with a try 17 minutes in, but it wasn't enough to gain momentum against the visiting team which was already two tries ahead.

Tigers retaliated six minutes later with flyer Jarrod McInally crossing the line, and another try by Tigers' Solomone Kata left the Capras lagging behind at 6-28 at half time.

The second-half got off to a shaky start for the home side, with Kata opening the scoring and Capras' winger Troyson Bassini sent to the sin bin in the 54th minute.

Adding insult to injury, Tigers' Dray Ngatuere-Wroe crossed with another try in the 63rd minute.

Capras' got some form back in the 67th minute, with BJ Aufaga-Toomaga crossing for his fifth try of the season.

Tigers' McInally came back four minutes later to take the score to 10-40.

Capras' interchange forward George Grant capped off the night with a final try in the last three-minutes.

Rockhampton Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander All Stars team:

'Sugar' Ray Robinson, Stewart White, Les Bunda, Marshall Leisha, Troy White, Wayne Alberts, James White, PJ Marsh, Matt Sing, Norman Freeman, Paul Iles, Brian White, Greg Upkett, Hughie Stanley Snr, Shane Robinson, James Waterton, John Doyle, Campbell Powder, Kerry Butler, Graham White, Ivan Upkett and Francis Rolls.