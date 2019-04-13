Capras to clock up competition milestone this weekend

PROUD LEADER: Captain Jack Madden will lead the Capras in their 500th Intrust Super Cup game in Emerald today.

PROUD LEADER: Captain Jack Madden will lead the Capras in their 500th Intrust Super Cup game in Emerald today. QRL MEDIA

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras will play their 500th game in the Intrust Super Cup today, the first club outside Queensland's south-east to reach the milestone.

The Capras head to Emerald, keen to arrest their four-game losing streak when they take on the win-less PNG Hunters at Alan McIndoe Oval.

Coach David Faiumu said 500 games in Queensland's premier rugby league competition was a "massive milestone”.

"It's a credit to the club and everyone that's ever put on a Capras jersey, every volunteer, every coach and every member of the management,” Faiumu said.

"Let's hope the boys can get the win for everyone who's been involved with this club.”

CEO Peter White, who is in his second year at the helm of the Capras, echoed those sentiments.

"It's a fantastic effort. It's a great feat built on the back of some incredible history with Central Queensland rugby league,” White said.

Capras CEO Peter White: "I believe our longevity comes down to the region's passion for the game.” Chris Ison ROK081117ccapras1

"I'm most proud of our resilience and I believe our longevity comes down to the region's passion for the game.”

White played with the Capras for seven years, and had the honour of captaining the side.

"My fondest memories are my playing days, no doubt,” he said.

"I was always proud to wear the maroon and blue.”

As many as 3000 people are expected to file into Alan McIndoe Oval tonight, with the Capras/PNG clash at 6.35pm capping a jam-packed program of events.

Central Highlands Rugby League rallied the support of Nu-Tank, Coronado Curragh, Jellinbah Mine, Kestrel Coal Resources, Ensham Resources, Sojitz Minerva Mine, Hastings Deering, The Irish Village and Central Highlands Regional Council to make entry free.

Aaron Pene has been one of the Capras best this season. Allan Reinikka ROK300319acapras3

The 13th-placed Capras welcome experienced fullback Matt Wright back from suspension for tonight's Round 6 clash but are still without Eddy Pettybourne, Bill Cullen and Dave Taylor.

Faiumu said the team's forward pack, led by impressive prop Aaron Pene, second rowers Ryan Jeffery and Jamie Hill and lock Billy Gilbert, would have a big role to play in stopping PNG's go-forward.

"We need to stop their offloads, and our first contacts have to be good because they run really hard,” Faiumu said.

"They come at you hard and fast and tend to get that second phase going off the back of that.”

Faiumu said the Capras needed to play the game on their terms, rather than being dictated to by the opposition.

"The boys know what they have to do, it's just a matter of executing it on the day,” he said.

"The effort's been there, we just need to be a bit more ruthless in certain aspects of our game.”

TODAY'S PROGRAM

What's on at McIndoe Park, Emerald.

11am: Junior clinic (13-18 years)

1.30pm: Emerald Tigers v President's XIII U19.

3pm: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.

4.30pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.

6.35pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v PNG Hunters.

8.15pm: Emerald Tigers v Springsure Mountain Men.

CAPRAS TEAM