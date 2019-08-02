Capras to face off with ladder leader Falcons

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a bye last weekend, the Central Queensland Capras are back on the field today for round 19 of the Intrust Super Cup.

The team will head to Sunshine Coast Stadium this morning to take on ladder leaders, Sunshine Coast Falcons, in what is sure to be one of the toughest games for the CQ boys this season.

The first time the two teams, sitting on polar opposite ends of the ladder, faced off this year was in round 7, where the Falcons defeated Capras 52-6.

The squad was looking good this week, was training well and was "ready to go” leading up to the weekend clash.

Capras coach David Faiumu said it would be a "tough one” for the Rockhampton-based team.

"(We will focus on) everything - attacking and being nice and clinical in defence,” Faiumu said.

"We will need to be nice and strong around the ruck to try and stop their big boys.

"We'll try stopping the flow of their attack and slow everything up.”

A good score on the board this weekend would help with the team's confidence, said Faiumu.

"If they're good and show effort and do well with the top team, the boys will be enthused and it will be great for confidence,” he said.

"I've never coached down there before. I'm looking forward to it.”

Saturday's match will be Capras' captain Jack Madden's 50th Cup game for the CQ team.

Round 19