Capras 'tough hombres' take it to the Seagulls in the west

IN FORM: Capras' centre BJ Aufaga Toomaga added to his growing 2019 points tally with a double last night. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras jumped out to an eight-point lead before being run down by the Tweed Heads Seagulls last night.

The Capras were beaten 28-12 in the Country Week clash played at the Wayne Taylor Oval in Ilfracombe.

They remain on three points at the bottom of the Intrust Super Cup ladder, having not won a game in their past 17 (although that includes a draw).

A highlight of the night were the performances of debutants Jacob Spark, Wes Sisifa and Christian Smith who stepped up from the Capras 20s ranks.

Coach David Faiumu said Spark and Sisifa, who played on either wing, worked tirelessly, made some tough carries and helped get the team on the front foot, while Smith brought plenty of energy off the bench when he slotted into the forward pack.

He also lauded the efforts of second rowers Ayden Cooper and Shaun Ezzy, two "tough hombres” who played the full 80 minutes and whose "ticker and football nous” was invaluable.

Faiumu said the Capras started strongly, with their tryline defence a feature of the first half.

"We got off to a great start but yet again our errors cost us - simple, fundamental errors and then not having an even share of possession because of those errors.

"We were 66 and 34 per cent of possession in the second half which puts too much pressure on us and puts too much pressure on our defence.

"We don't have the ability at the moment to really be disciplined in our control of the ball, where we put the ball and getting out of our yardage.”

Faiumu said possession was pretty evenly shared in the first half and the Capras held firm against the Seagulls, who were buoyed by the inclusion of Gold Coast Titans star Ash Taylor.

The Capras scored the first points of the game, with centre Richard Sisifa crossing in the 21st minute.

They extended their lead to 8-nil when BJ Aufaga-Toomaga ran in for the first of his double in the 28th minute.

Gold Coast Titans star Ash Taylor scored the first try for the Tweed Heads Seagulls. Jerad Williams

Taylor got score to within two points when he scored in the 35th minute to swing the momentum back the Seagulls way.

The Capras went to the sheds leading 8-6 but the Seagulls kicked into gear from the start of the second half, scoring four tries in 18 minutes to race to a 28-8 lead.

Aufaga-Toomaga scored his second try in the 76th minute to make the final score 28-12.

Faiumu said the Seagulls had the ascendency in the second half, and capitalised on possession and momentum.

"Being able to blood those young fellas and see how they fare at this level was the overall positive and that first 35 minutes but, as we keep saying every week, this is an 80-minute game,” he said.

The Capras have this weekend off courtesy of the split round and return to action against the ladder-leading Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday, August 3.