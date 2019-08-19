Capras' troubled season continues against Redcliff Dolphins

BJ Aufaga-Toomaga for Central Queensland Capras in action againstMackay Cutters in their Intrust Super Cup match at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval, 13 July 2019.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was always going to be a tough run to the end of the season for the Central Queensland Capras and Saturday night's crushing 58-4 defeat at the hands of the eighth-placed Redcliff Dolphins made this reality all too apparent.

Capras were able to hold off the Dolphins in the first 15 minutes before Jordan Grant found the line and Tyson Gamble kicked for a complete score.

Capras let in two more tries, Justice Utatao and Izaia Perese scoring before half time.

Capras went into the break with a 16-0 challenge awaiting them in the second half.

Dolphins wasted no time on resumption, only needing two minutes to score again with another straight kick from Gamble pushing the score out to a daunting 22-0.

The floodgates then opened with an onslaught of Dolphins scoring.

Capras were given a look-in at the 64th minute and George Grant made the most of the opportunity but B.J. Aufaga-Toomaga could not convert.

That would be the last impact the Central Queensland side would have on the scoreboard.

Dolphins drove the final nail into the coffin when scoring twice more, in the 73rd and 78th minutes, before the end of the match.

Dolphins shared 10 tries among seven players and only missed one conversion kick.