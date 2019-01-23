Capras U20s player begins training for Maroons squad

RUGBY LEAGUE: Elijah Anderson is one step closer to his childhood dream of pulling on a Maroons jersey and playing for Queensland in State of Origin.

The Gracemere local returned this week from his first training stint on January 17-19 as part of the Emerging U20s Queensland squad.

After impressing scouts as part of the Capras U20s side last year, Anderson was the only player from the region selected for the team.

Elijah Anderson has made the U20 Qld team. Allan Reinikka ROK230119aleague3

"I found out at the end of last year. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to go to Brisbane and learn new stuff about footy,” he said.

Anderson put through his paces and guided through the basics of state level NRL by U20s coach Scott Prince, but there were a number of well-known greats there to help out.

"Johnathan Thurston, Sam Thaiday, Justin Hodges and Origin coach Kevin Walters were all there training us too,” he said.

"I always idolised Johnathan Thurston as a kid so to be on the same field as him, with him showing me all the ins-and-outs, I was over the moon.

"They taught me to do the little things right, enjoy the moment and know my role, which is as fullback and wing. Thurston and Hodges really helped me improve.

"We did a lot of skills and media work, like how to approach the media and how they approach us and they taught us about the Queensland way.”

Elijah Anderson has made the U20 Qld team. Allan Reinikka ROK230119aleague1

The Queensland way is all about the Maroons players staying "humble” and looking out for their family and their team.

"We also did teamwork and bonding skills, as well as knowing where to be, all the calls and the little things,” Anderson said.

"They wanted us to understand our roles on and off the field, step by step.

"Being there, I can't explain that feeling.”

Anderson said he expects to see the NRL stars' faces again during future training, where they will continue to guide the young players on a state level.

Rugby League: Chargers' Elijah Anderson. Allan Reinikka ROK240617aleague4

His first match with the U20s team will be in July at the final State of Origin match in Sydney.

"I will be nervous but I'm going to take it in and do the best I can,” he said.

"I'll just focus on what I have to do and know my role.

"We'll meet up before the game a week prior for another camp, so I'll keep on top of my fitness here.”

The Norths Chargers player will be taking a break from local league to focus on Intrust Super Cup with the Capras and Queensland.

Anderson played for Rugby 7s in 2017 and began his footy career at six-years-old with Norths Knights. He then moved into Norths Chargers and played for St Brendan's.