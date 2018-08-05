Capras unable to build pressure against the Pride

Second rower Jerry Key was one of the Capras best against the Pride on Saturday.

Second rower Jerry Key was one of the Capras best against the Pride on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The under-strength CQ Capras have been outclassed by the Northern Pride in Round 21 of the Intrust Super Cup.

The Pride, who are in contention for a top-four finish, scored seven tries to two to claim a 38-10 victory at Stan Williams Park in Cairns on Saturday afternoon.

The Capras were without powerhouse forward Dave Taylor, who failed a fitness test on Friday after he aggravated a calf injury in the game against Wynnum Manly last weekend.

Their forward stocks were already depleted with Bill Cullen out suspended and Dave Cowhan sidelined with a leg injury.

Coach Kim Williams brought Yeppoon Seagulls winger Jace O'Neill in for his second game with the Capras and Junior Kirisome came off the bench, rotating through the left second row with Luke George.

Seagulls' front rower Wade Carra played about 30 minutes on debut, coming into the contest in the second half.

Williams said the Capras had some early opportunities but points eluded them.

"We started well. We had a couple of attacking opportunities very early and came up with nothing and one of the first opportunities they got they scored,” he said.

"That was probably the theme of the day - they made the most of their opportunities.

"We were good coming out of our half, our completion rate was good in our yardage sets but we just didn't build pressure.

"In reverse, when they got into our territory they were able to capitalise.”

Capras prop Brad Lupi produced close to his best performance of the season in what was his 50th Intrust Super Cup game. Chris Ison ROK250218ccapras3

The host team scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes. The Capras hit back in the 20th minute through winger Chanel Seigafo but the Pride ran in two more tries to lead 20-6 at the break.

"At half-time we still thought we were in it,” Williams said.

"We knew we needed to start the second half really well but we didn't. They scored first and we were definitely chasing our tails from that point on.”

The Pride scored three tries in the second 40, with Capras' hard-working second rower Jerry Key rewarded with a try in the 61st minute.

Williams said Key and Oliver Percy impressed while Brad Lupi, who was playing his 50th Intrust Super Cup game, produced close to his best game of the year.

He said the Pride's forward pack was outstanding and probably proved the difference between the two sides.

"They were pretty dominant through that middle; they got a lot of quick play the balls so we couldn't get any pressure on their halves and that was probably the key.

"We're under-strength at the moment and came up against a side that's competing for the top four and they were too good for us.”

