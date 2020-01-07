CQ Capras women's team is after sponsorships

RUGBY LEAGUE: A number of female leaders with high-level sporting and business acumen will spearhead awareness for sponsorship opportunities for the inaugural Central Queensland Capras team.

Capras Peter White. PICTURE: Allan Reinikka

The fledgling female team will join the new Queensland Rugby League Women competition, which will start on March 15.

RELATED STORY: CQ Capras women to play in new statewide comp

RELATED STORY: Gladstone women will benefit in Bundy rugby league comp

Capras chief executive Peter White said it was exciting to have a number of female leaders and players get on the front foot and back the new team.

"As a women's rugby league team and one of the first in the division, we're extremely pleased with such a capable sub-committee to manage the team," White said.

"Not to mention, this team is an amazing opportunity for sponsors to align themselves publicly with supporting women's sport and all the associated community benefits."

Committee leader and former Capras board member and captain Brad Neven said it was great to have talented and motivated people come on board.

"Patrice Brown, Sarah-Joy Pierce, Amanda Ohl and Kristina Hatfield are all accomplished women in their own right with unique skills to lend to the Capras," Neven said.

"We are appreciative of the input these women are making to ensure the team will be a success. This is a new opportunity for the Capras women to really make their mark.

"So both on and off the field, we want to gather the best women with the best skills to bring to the table."

The women Capras will be a part of an eight-team, seven-week competition and will join North Queensland Gold Stars as the two newest entries joining the six teams that were a part of the South East Queensland division one competition in the 2019 season.

The first step was to secure sponsors to make the team financially viable and to cover expenses like travel, coaching staff and uniforms.

A range of sponsorship opportunities are open for a limited time with initial sponsors receiving free VIP passes to the February 15 Capras versus Brisbane Broncos game in Rockhampton.

A Capras women's squad will be trialled in a game against Souths Logan as a curtain-raiser to that game.

"There have been some good candidates for the Capras' women coaching position and we hope to have it announced within the next week," White said.

He said a squad of 30 players would be selected once the coach is confirmed, and that stars Chelsea Baker and Tamika Upton "pick themselves".

Chelsea Baker in action. PICTURE: AAP Image/Darren England

Businesses interested in sponsoring the Capras women's team can contact Neven on 0419 303 211.

BACKGROUNDS

Kristina Hatfield

Kristina Hatfield is a Proud Darumbal woman and community leader who has a broad range of experience and a demonstrated ability to make a difference in our region.

Through her work with Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC Kristina works closely with the Australian Department of Defence, local businesses, Indigenous organisations, Education Queensland, sporting and community groups.

Kristina has over 25 years' experience in the cultural tourism industry, 30 years working with cultural heritage management and heritage (impact) assessments, while volunteering for the past 10 years to work in the community with Local Government Departments for the betterment of Darumbal People, Community and Country. Kristina is the key regional Darumbal Liaison Officer for the Australian Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) Project.

Kristina is passionate about working with and for the community while sharing her cultural and community knowledge and enabling pathways for Darumbal People to achieve their aspirations in sports, education and business.

Cale Dendle

Cale is a governance and strategy expert and career professional as a government executive and company director in Central Queensland.

He has been Executive Director Minerals and Energy Resources with the Queensland Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy since 2018.

Cale has been involved in football administration in Central Queensland since the late 1990s, including as the Coordinator of the Capras Junior Program (creating a pathway for local talent to aspire to be part of the senior Capras organisation) from 2014 to 2017.

Brad Neven

Brad is highly successful both on and off the field as a previous Chairman of the Board for the Coal LSL Corporation, EGM People and Safety for Yancoal Australia and now is EGM of SMW Group.

Brad was a top-class centre-turned-backrower, winning 10 grand finals, including State League success with Rockhampton in 1995 before the advent of the Queensland Cup competition.

Brad was part of Central Queensland's inaugural Queensland Cup squad in 1996 and was made captain in 1999 when he also represented Queensland Country.

Brad remained involved with the game, first as a Capras board member and later, as chairman of the Browne Park Management Committee, was instrumental in forming the Brothers club on the Capricorn Coast.

For the last two years he has been involved in the Yeppoon Seagulls womens team.