Capras women get their first taste of victory

RUGBY LEAGUE: The smiles on the faces of Central Queensland Capras players on Saturday afternoon said it all as the ladies piled on top of each other for a team photo.

They had just bagged their first ever win, over the North Queensland Gold Stars, but they had only done so by the skin of their teeth.

The mercury was at 36C and a strong easterly was ripping across the ground, as the two sides took to the field.

With the Capras’ own national rugby star Tamika Upton rested; the match was a slog-fest from the get-go with the score margin not pushing out over 10 points for its entirety.

The Capras had the pistons pumping early with Keysha Baker wasting no time, finding the line on the five-minute mark and the score was completed.

Shortly after, Capras capitalised on a dropped Gold Stars catch just metres from the try line as Bree Spreadborough cleaned up the crumbs, navigating a fractured defensive line to try. CQ was looking to head into the sheds 10-points ahead before karma struck in the final minutes.

In almost a mirror of the previous try, NQs’ Jasmine Peters took the scraps of a Capras dropped kick and turned it into four points.

A successful conversion resulted in a quarter time score of 10-6 in the Capras’ favour.

It only took two minutes from the time play resumed for NQs’ Mateeka Nielson to close the gap.

A straight kick from Levina Robinson saw the Gold Stars take feeble control of the match.

With just seconds left in the first half, the Capras took a penalty kick which was slotted in by Kailah Rogers to even the score at the half time break.

NQ was quick to put the pressure back on the Capras when play resumed in the form of an extra four points.

Both sides put up their walls for the remainder of the third and much of the fourth until Capras skipper Chelsea Baker centred a try against the NQs’ fortress with nine minutes left.

Rogers backed-up with the boot putting CQ two points in front.

The Capras held out scoring for the remainder and the final scoreboard read 18-16.

Baker was as ecstatic as a captain could be post-match having put the first win on the side’s maiden campaign, albeit a trial match.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” she said.

“They really stepped up, some of our younger girls did a really good job.

“It’s one loss (Souths Logan Magpies) and one win so we can take a lot from that.”

In a game which was hard to fault, Baker said some minor defensive issues needed addressing.

“The game actually came down to us having a pretty good scrambled defence and having good trust in each other,” she said.

The skipper said Elle Stitt played a match to be commended.

“I threw her a couple of dodgy balls but she managed to hold on to them really well – she made a lot of metres,” Baker said.

“She did a mountain of tackling, so I was really proud of her today.”

A sombre Gold Stars coach Ben Jeffries described the match as a “reality check” for the side which consisted of players from Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and even the Tiwi Islands.

“It was a pretty good hit out to be honest but overall, Capras played better so they deserve the win,” he said.

“Our average age is 23, so the future’s bright for women’s rugby league in Central and North Queensland.”

He said the experience of older Gold Stars’ players including Neilson, Esha Nana and Deb Barchard shone through in the better aspects of the team’s match.

Both teams will have a week’s rest before round one.