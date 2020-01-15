Menu
EXPERIENCE: Amanda Ohl will coach the CQ Capras women in the inaugural statewide competition this season.
Capras women’s coach boasts experience on and off field

Pam McKay
15th Jan 2020 10:49 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Experienced player, coach and administrator Amanda Ohl has just been named coach of the CQ Capras women’s team.

Her appointment was announced by Capras head coach David Faiumu at Browne Park.

Ohl will take the reins of the team, which will compete in the inaugural statewide women’s competition this season.

READ: CQ Capras women’s team is after sponsorships

READ: CQ Capras women to play in new statewide comp

The Capras are one of eight teams, and one of only two outside of south-east Queensland.

Ohl is a highly experienced rugby league administrator who for eight years has worked as an operations manager with the Queensland Rugby League.

In that time, she was instrumental in helping establish girls and women’s league across Central Queensland.

Ohl has an extensive knowledge of women’s rugby league both on and off the field.

She played with the inaugural Capras women’s side in 2012 and in 2013 was named coach.

More recently, she was head coach of the Rockhampton Rustlers women, who won consecutive 47th Battalion titles.

The Capras women’s team will make their first appearance in a trial game against Souths Logan Magpies at Browne Park on Saturday, February 15, as part of the Capras’ festival of rugby league.

The QRLW will kick off at the same time as all other statewide leagues, including the Intrust Super Cup.

