Capri and zoo animals to have join in on the kid's messy fun

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo animals will be joining in some children's messy play tomorrow.

Held at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Messy Play May, is Playgroup Queensland's signature event that focuses on sensory play where parents/carers and children aged 0-to-five get down and messy together - without worrying about the clean up.

"Messy play helps develop fine and gross motor skills and early maths concepts; it also helps young children connect with others through non-verbal play,” Playgroup Queensland's Regional Development Officer, Pamela Waine said.

"Because messy and sensory play are all about exploring, there's no right or wrong.That means all children can participate - whatever their ability.”

But, this year, it won't be just the families getting messy, the zoo has joined in the fun and incorporated one of its enrichment days for the animals into the messy calendar.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Parks Committee, said Rockhampton Zoo was planning a great enrichment day to complement the Messy Play May event.

"The zoo will be putting out loads of messy activities for the animals to take part in, which will be as much fun for families to watch as it will be for the animals,” Cr Rutherford said.

"The wonderful staff at the Zoo regularly organise great enrichment activities like this to help stimulate the animals' minds and help them build new skills. Messy Play isn't just great for kids - it's also great for macaques, chimps, and macaws.

"So, after you've spent the morning getting messy, head over to the Zoo and see what our animals are getting up to.”

"I understand the chimps and macaws will be painting and for the first time we expect to see one-year-old chimp, Capri, joining in the fun," Ms Waine said.

"The zoo is also bringing in a heap of horse manure for the dingos to roll around in and ... get messy ... and probably a bit smelly too.

Ms Waine encourages all young families to attend the event, but suggests bringing a spare set of clothes because things could get rather messy.

"We have also invited many local community organisations in the Rockhampton region to join us at the event, so those families who attend can find out more about the support services they can tap into in the region they live in,” she said.