CAPRI TURNS ONE: Come and celebrate Rocky's baby

SHARE a slice of cake with Rockhampton's baby today.

CQ's resident beloved baby chimpanzee Capri turns one today and to celebrate there will be a big party.

Rockhampton Region Council Parks Committee chairwoman Councillor Cherie Rutherford said it was hard to believe bub was turning one already.

"It definitely doesn't seem like a year ago that we all welcomed Leakey and Alon's precious baby, the first chimpanzee born in Queensland for decades,” she said.

"We'd love for everyone to come and join us at the zoo on Tuesday to enjoy what I'm sure will be a lovely birthday party.

PHOTOGENIC: Chimpanzee Capri at eight months. She was the first baby chimp born in Queensland in 40 years and knows how to capture an audience's attention. Spectators at the Rockhampton Zoo are loving having the little chimp, and are always on the look-out for a photo opportunity, which Capri is more than happy to give. ABC Capricornia

"At 11.30am presents will be spread around the chimpanzee enclosure for the chimps to find and unwrap, and they will also enjoy a special birthday 'cake'.

"A birthday cake for humans will be served at 12pm, and there will be a sausage sizzle too, so come down to the zoo and join the celebrations.”

All funds raised will be donated to the Jane Goodall Institute Australia, which works to protect chimpanzees and restore habitats. Anyone wishing to bring a present for Capri is asked to make a donation instead.

Rockhampton Zoo is owned and operated by Rockhampton Regional Council, open every day from 8am-4.30pm. Entry is free.

CAPRI'S BIRTHDAY:

From 11.30am at the zoo.

Human cake at noon

Watch Capri open presents

Sausage sizzle lunch from 11.30am to 1.30pm where you can buy a sausage on bread for $2.50 or a can of drink for $2.50.