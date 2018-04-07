CapriCon is going off with hundreds flocking to get involved

It's going off at CapriCon. Get down to the Rockhampton Region Library for a look.

IF you aren't there already, get down to the Rockhampton Region Library to join in with hundreds of people celebrating all things pop culture CapriCon.

People from all over Central Queensland have converged on the even that many are saying is the biggest yet.

Last year over 6,500 people attended the convention, which is held at the Rockhampton Regional Library precinct.

The CapriCon Steampunk and Pop Culture convention will include celebrity guests, futuristic technology, incredible photo opportunities and much, much more.

Check out the massive program below:

All sorts of unique costumes were spotted along with Australian celebrities including John Jarratt of Wolf Creek fame.

The Morning Bulletin had a chat with Mr Jarratt along with some of the costumed punters to find out why people love dressing up and why this event is growing from strength to strength.

This story will be updated with new interviews and photos throughout the day so stay tuned.