CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

IN A decision proving to be more polarising than the Marvel/DC Comics rivalry, Rockhampton Regional Council's economic development arm has moved the library's popular culture convention to a new venue.

The move prompted frustration among some councillors, who say they found out through a Facebook post once the decision was finalised and irreversible.

In the final general meeting of the year, councillors spoke passionately against the move only to be told it was irreversible for 2019.

CapriCon launched in 2016 as the library's draw card annual event, but its immense growth seemed to take the community and council by surprise.

In the first year less than 1000 people attended, growing to 5500 in 2017 and 8500 this year.

Cr Drew Wickerson has been an enthusiastic supporter of CapriCon and does not want to see it move from the library.

A report to council by Advance Rockhampton explained the day-long event, celebrating all things steampunk and pop culture, had outgrown the Southside Library precinct.

The report explained the event would move to Rockhampton Showgrounds in 2019 to increase accessibility and amenities, provide larger venue space with air-conditioned areas for stall holders and improved security.

Councillors were told the move would allow CapriCon to grow, attract more specialised storeholders and expand to a multi-day event with the potential to secure more funding and high profile guests.

Councillors Drew Wickerson and Neil Fisher spoke against the move, saying the venue was a key part of the unique atmosphere the event created.

Cr Wickerson said council worked hard to make the CBD a vibrant and attractive space with events like CapriCon showcasing the area to thousands of people and generating flow-on custom for surrounding businesses.

"Capricon is very organic and creative and won't fit in a box,” he said.

Cr Wickerson, who has been an enthusiastic supporter of the event and will often cosplay at it, said the move "just doesn't make a lot of sense”.

However, officers from Advance Rockhampton explained it was not feasible to grow the event at the library, as multi-day road closures along Bolsover St were not a possibility.

They said a dedicated entry point to count visitors was also crucial to secure funding in the future and prove to the State Government and other potential investors the event was worth the spend.

Cr Wickerson raised concerns that library staff, who had worked to build the event, would not get recognition at a new location.

However, officers reassured councillors there would be strong links to the library throughout the CapriCon promotions.

Councillor Rose Swadling said while she agreed with some of the concerns, it was important to be visionary with a "truly magnificent” event.

"I absolutely understand what you're trying to do here is to engage,” she said.

"It has to look at where it wants to go.”

Councillors were told major sponsors had signed on to the event based on its move to the showgrounds and would pull out if it was changed.

Cr Wickerson expressed frustration that councillors were not made aware of the venue change until too late.

The venue will be reviewed after the 2019 event.

