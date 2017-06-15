Capricorn Caves gets $10,000 small business grant

THE CAPRICORN Caves has been awarded up to $10,000 to engage business mentors or an advisory board under the Palaszczuk Government's Accelerate Small Business Grants.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga congratulated the Capricorn Caves which was named today in the latest round of funding under the $3 million program.

Mrs Lauga said the Capricorn Caves was one of eight small businesses sharing in funding totalling $63,582 to engage business mentors, coaches or an advisory board to work closely with the business for six to 12 months.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing small business owners and operators with the support they need to succeed.

"Business confidence in our state is the highest it's been since 2014," she said.

"The latest ABS economic growth figures for the March quarter show Queensland's domestic economy grew for the fifth straight quarter - further evidence of the upswing in the state's economy under the Palaszczuk Government's economic plan.

"On the strength of these results, we must continue to back our 414,000 small businesses to help them grow and employ - especially in our regional communities.

Mrs Lauga said since October 2016, more than $290,000 in Accelerate Small Business Grant funding has been allocated to 34 Queensland small businesses.

Applications for Accelerate Small Business Grants are open until June 30, 2017.

To be eligible, Queensland businesses must have been trading for a minimum of three years, have a minimum turnover of $500,000 and fewer than 20 employees. The funding must be matched by a cash contribution from the participating business.