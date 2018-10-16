Capricorn Christmas Trail full of colour

The homeowners involved in this years Capricorn Christmas Trail. (L-R) Colleen Strelow, Dr Rudy Yap, Jim and Maria Ellrott, Dianne Jeha, Kerrie and Stuart Robertson, Jane Zonca, Jenny Green, Joe Ramsay (Project Booyah), Glenys Orford (St Aubins).

The homeowners involved in this years Capricorn Christmas Trail. (L-R) Colleen Strelow, Dr Rudy Yap, Jim and Maria Ellrott, Dianne Jeha, Kerrie and Stuart Robertson, Jane Zonca, Jenny Green, Joe Ramsay (Project Booyah), Glenys Orford (St Aubins). Contributed

THE Christmas spirit is well and truly on display at 11 homes, gardens and businesses throughout the Rockhampton area in readiness for the 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail.

Homeowners have been busy decorating in various themes.

There's no tinsel or ordinary baubles in these homes but exquisite miniatures, hand-crafted by the owner; beautiful handcrafted wall hangings and unique Christmas pieces; and traditional and unique collected pieces from around the world and from gardens that have survived our recent dry spell.

Be inspired by these beautifully decorated homes and enjoy the ambience of the historical buildings included in the Trail.

Gather your friends to join you and follow the third Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset Capricorn Christmas Trail.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and available only at the Pilbeam Theatre, for $55 per person.

Tickets for lunch at Old Glenmore Homestead are also available at the Pilbeam Theatre for an additional $15.

Children under 14 and pets are not admitted to displays.

All profits will be donated to Project Booyah in Rockhampton, a police-run leadership and mentoring program for our local at-risk youth.

For more information on the venues visit capricorn christmastrail.org