Capricorn Claws looking for big finish to 2018 season

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws will play their last three games of the season this weekend - and they'll have to do it without two of their leading players.

Adrianna Greenhalgh and Rebecca Hall are both out after suffering knee injuries while competing at the Australian University Games on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Coach Zoe Seibold said it was disappointing that the talented duo would not get to play in the final round of the Queensland State Netball League competition.

"It's devastating because they've both worked so hard this year,” she said.

"Not to be able to finish the season off would be hard for them and it's a massive blow for the team.”

The injuries open the door for several of the squad's training partners, including schoolgirl Liezel Vijoen who made her Claws debut in the opening round in May.

Training partner Liezel Viljoen will play with the Claws this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

Viljoen, who is coming off a strong campaign with The Cathedral College at the QISSN carnival, will likely get an opportunity in circle defence, alongside Yasmin Ramsay and Hayley Smith.

The Claws are on the road to Mackay to take on the Wide Bay Thundercats, the Whitsunday Sharks and the Magnetic North Steelcats.

Seibold is hoping they get off to a good start for the weekend with victory over the Thundercats, the one team they have beaten this season.

"We'd be looking for a win there, and that would be a big confidence boost for the girls.

"We've also come very close to the two other teams that we're playing and we've continued to work on some things and look at how we react in pressure situations.

"I think two wins for the weekend would not be an unreasonable expectation.

Coach Zoe Seibold: "The most pleasing thing for me has been seeing the girls grow and improve every week.” Chris Ison ROK181117cnetball1

"We need to look after our possession and capitalise on our opportunities.

"We need to stay composed and go through the motions that we know work for us, particularly in those tight, closing stages of a game.

"But I also want them to really enjoy this last round.”

Seibold has relished her first year at the helm of the Claws, describing it as an "amazing experience”.

"The most pleasing thing for me has been seeing the girls grow and improve every week.

"They have pulled together and created a really positive environment.

"They are working hard and have been competitive in every game.

"They won't throw in the towel, they keep fighting right to the end.”

WEEKEND DRAW