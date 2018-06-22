Capricorn Claws take on top three in Cairns

DOMINANT: Claws centre Courtney Wheeler is performing strong on court and relishing her role as part of the team's leadership group.

DOMINANT: Claws centre Courtney Wheeler is performing strong on court and relishing her role as part of the team's leadership group.

NETBALL: Coach Zoe Seibold says possession will be paramount for the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws in their Queensland State Netball League triple-header this weekend.

The Claws are in Cairns to take on the competition's top three teams - the Marlin Coast Marlins, Magnetic North Steelcats and Whitsunday Sharks.

The Claws broke through for their first win of the season against the Wide Bay Thundercats last month, which helped instil some confidence.

"It was great to finish the home-game round on a win and we're looking to carry that momentum into this weekend,” Seibold said.

"We're up against the three top teams on the ladder so that's three big games for us.

"People ask me if they are must-win games. We approach every game as a must-win and we know we're getting better with every game so that's really positive.

"We have a number of players who haven't experienced this level of competition before. It's a whole new ball game for them and they're still learning the pace and the pressure of the State Netball League.

"We really need to look after the ball this weekend. Our connections are starting to come together really well so it's all about keeping possession and converting from that possession.”

Seibold would love nothing more than to score a win over the ladder-leading Marlins in front of their home crowd but said victory over the Sharks, who sit one place ahead of the Claws, was a real possibility.

The Claws will be without goal attack Brielle Kennedy, who is carrying a shoulder injury. Training partner and teenage talent Lilly Peachey has been called into the squad.

Seibold is loving the coaching position.

"I'm so pleased to have the opportunity and it's been an amazing learning experience for me,” she said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the season so far and I'm really proud of the culture that we've created and the group of girls we have.”

Seibold said centre Courtney Wheeler was thriving in her leadership role.

"She's come in leaps and bounds in that position and she's also becoming quite dominant in the centre position,” she said.

"Goal keeper Hayley Smith has been good for us in starting position but also coming off the bench. Her elevation is amazing and she's definitely one of our secret weapons.”