Capricorn Coast beaches where sharks roam revealed

THE latest data has revealed just how many apex predators are lurking in the depths of some of your favourite swimming spots.

Of the 240 sharks caught last financial year, revealed in the government's controversial shark catch program on the Barrier Reef, 90 of those were caught off Capricorn Coast and Gladstone beaches.

The majority of sharks were caught at Tannum Sands, south of Gladstone, with a total of 44.

Bull sharks comprised the bulk of those caught in the region, with 56 snared by the program.

Another predator, the aggressive Tiger shark, was caught 19 times by the program.

SHARK BAIT

Here is a breakdown of sharks caught in the Government's Shark Control Program on the Great Barrier Reef off Capricorn and Gladstone beaches.

Emu Park: Eight Bull sharks and two various.

Farnborough Beach: Two Tiger sharks and three Bull sharks.

Fishermens Beach: One Tiger shark and nine Bull sharks.

Kemp Beach: One various.

Lammermoor Beach: Two Bull sharks.

Mullambin Beach: Two Tiger sharks, six Bull sharks, three various and one unknown shark.

Tanby Point: Two Tiger sharks and four Bull sharks.

Tannum Sands: 12 Tiger sharks, 24 Bull sharks, one Hammerhead, four Whaler sharks, one various and two unknown sharks.