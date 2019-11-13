DAY FIVE: Capricorn Coast braces for more fire fury

EMERGENCY services are bracing for more bushfire havoc at the Capricorn Coast today.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said hot and dry winds from the north/northeast will strengthen and blow across the fire front.

And if that's not enough, the BOM is also expecting dry thunderstorms, yielding little to no rain, to begin this afternoon in areas west/south-west of Rockhampton.

Mr Narramore said the storms would bring potential lightning strikes but no rain, adding to Central Queensland's fire risk.

Queensland Rural Fire Service Rockhampton area director, Wayne Kapernick said the conditions had the potential to carry embers outside the established containment lines.

Tuesday started with alert levels remaining high all day although some residents were able to return home.

For some it was a relieved reunion with loved ones and pets, but for others, it was heart break.

Yesterday it was confirmed 17 dwellings had been destroyed - six more than Monday's total.

However, a complete total may not be known for days as QFES continues to monitor the damage in an area spanning more than 11,000 hectares.

Fire danger rating - Wednesday November 13 Bureau of Meteorology

It has not just been property damaged. Livestock and large sections of fruit plantations have been wiped out in the fire, which has now burnt for four days.

Mr Kapernick said a force of 130 fire fighters and 10 aircraft made good progress establishing containment lines yesterday as they were given brief respite from the more elevated bushfire conditions. of previous days

There were also reports of local landholders lending their labour and machinery to fire services on Monday night to make the lines.

Mr Kapernick said the fire services were working closely with Ergon Energy to get affected areas back on the grid.

Fires burnt yesterday in two separate locations.

The first was ablaze between Limestone Creek Road and Adelaide Park Road, and on Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road.

The other burnt between Vaughans Road and Limestone Creek Road where firebreaks had already been established.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig praised the efforts of all those fighting the fires, many of whom were becoming fatigued according to Mr Kapernick.

Some fire affected roads reopened yesterday but Cr Ludwig asked those who did not need to be in the area to stay away.

He said much of the damage in those areas, such as weakened trees, was still unknown.

He was confident fireys were ready to maintain containment lines if conditions worsen today. Today's fire danger rating is very high

There was an opportunity for all affected and interested community members to attend a community update at the Yeppoon Town Hall last night.