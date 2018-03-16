Capricorn Coast businesses sky-rocket

FOR Demika Simpson, a spur of the moment decision to open her own hairdressing salon proved to be perfect timing.

"For me personally, it was just the right time and I've been only open three weeks but so far it's been great,” Ms Demika said of her Yeppoon Sol Hair Lounge.

"There's been quite a few new clients and people I've never even seen around town before.

"In the two blocks I'm in, in the last six months there's been three or four new businesses plus my shop.”

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that between 2015/16 and 2016/17, there has been an increase of 79 new registered businesses in the in the Capricorn Coast.

The brings the region to 2,897 businesses from 2,818.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll said "having just under 80 new registered businesses in a twelve month period on the Capricorn Coast is certainly positive news for our local economy”.

"Increases across a broad range of industries including health, accommodation, transport, financial services and real estate reflect population growth which has also been positive on the coast,” she said.

Of the 79 new businesses in the region, 18 have been classified as 'other services' which includes beauty and hairdressing, diet and weight reduction, automotive repair and maintenance, domestic appliance and equipment repairs.

"We know that many of the new business registrations on the coast are sole traders particularly in the areas of home and personal services, which seems to reflect the needs of busy workers and professionals,” Ms Carroll said.

This boom in numbers however doesn't reflect the decline in new business registrations with Rockhampton.

Within the same period, Rockhampton businesses went down from 5,245 to 5,187, putting the town at a loss of 58 local businesses.

However, the Capricorn Enterprise is assuring the public these numbers should not cause alarm.

"We need to always consider the broader regional economy and these strong numbers on the coast continue to support the major service centre of Rockhampton,” Ms Carroll said.

"There is a definite lifestyle trend toward the coast, particularly by sole traders, who don't necessarily need to be based in the city.”