FILE
Council News

Capricorn Coast: Cull your water usage today please

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd Dec 2018 1:19 PM

LIVINGSTONE Shire is asking its residents to conserve water today as the heat wave continues and water is needed fighting fires.

The council published the request at 10am on Facebook.

"We are experiencing a continued high demand on our water supply and are asking residents to assist by using this valuable resource for essential household use only ie refrain from hand/garden watering, washing of vehicles and hosing of pathways. Thank you Livingstone Shire Shire.”

Gracemere had water supplies increased during the week as the fire at Stanwell/Kabra threatened properties.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

