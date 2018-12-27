Menu
Generic photo of a dog lead.
Pets & Animals

Capricorn Coast family's post Christmas tragedy

by Andrew Sorensen
27th Dec 2018 1:41 PM
A YEPPOON family have been left heartbroken after Christmas when they saw two dogs approach their family cat and mauled it in front of their eyes in Mulambin today.

Shanii Zischke posted on Facebook's Yeppoon Families page: "Two loose dogs ...Just came to our house and just destroyed our cat in front of our eyes."

Levi Minniecon expressed sympathy and said their cat was also killed by two dogs.

"My cat was killed last week by two dogs as well, horrible thing to witness. Sorry for your loss"

The dogs are currently wandering the streets and threatening people.

Trudy Wyvill spotted the dogs at Outrigger Drive: "I saw one of them on Outrigger Drive not long ago. New to the area so not 100% sure it's the same dogs. However dogs were setting off all the dogs within this vicinity at 5am this morning including mine."

"We have buried her in the backyard and we are getting a plant to plant above her," Ms Zischke said.

Both dogs have been described as being a brown and tan pitbull/terrier mix.

Police and Livingstone Shire Council have been notified of this incident.

