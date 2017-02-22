Demolition crews make historic find on Capricorn Coast

DEMOLITION works in Yeppoon have uncovered several plaques etched 50 years ago to commemorate the opening and dedication of St Andrew's Presbyterian War Memorial Church.

The plaques and tablets were left behind at Beaman Park when the church moved and were found as crews made way for the new Local Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC).

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig was yesterday joined by Reverend Suzy Sitton from the Uniting Church to officially hand over the two tablets and fill in a missing piece of the church's past.

"As council looks to the future safety of our shire with the construction of this LDCC, it is critical that we acknowledge the rich history which has brought us to this point," Cr Ludwig said.

"This building served the church and the community well for many years and Council is proud that we can return these stone tablets to their original owners and add another chapter to the history pages of our shire.

Plaques found at Beaman Park commemorate the opening and dedication of St Andrew's Presbyterian War Memorial Church. Contributed

"While it's been a number of years since the church was here, council has also kept some of the original bricks to give to members of the community who had a connection with the building," Cr Ludwig said.

"A third plaque belonging to Lions International has also been found and Council is talking to Lions to also hand over that tablet.

"The Yeppoon Lions do an absolutely fantastic job in our community and it's great we've found this piece of their history as they look to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year," Cr Ludwig said.

Demolition works are due to be completed next month with construction on the LDCC scheduled to begin in May following a competitive tender process.

The Queensland Government has contributed $3.35 million through the National Disaster Resilience Program which is a joint initiative between State and Federal Governments.

Council will make funding provision for the remaining $2.875 million as part of the 2017/18 budget process.