Capricorn Coast Hospital moves further away from FIFO medical staff

WITH two new doctors pledging a long-term commitment to the region, the re-establishment of a permanent medical workforce at the Capricorn Coast has taken a welcome step forward.

The four-year program to re-establish the workforce celebrated the significant milestone on Wednesday, when two doctors transitioned to permanent work contracts with Queensland Health.

Dr Gattey is a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners with experience in the Rural Flying Doctor Service and rural emergency services, while Dr Hughes is in the latter stages of her Fellowship with the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.

Both doctors were recruited by Brisbane-based consulting firm Vanguard Health, which has been working with Queensland Health since 2014.

Prior to the program, the Capricorn Coast Hospital was reliant on fly-in fly-out contract locum medical officers, a move which left the facility without on-site medical coverage at times.

Since being engaged, a local team of six medical officers has been recruited.

A number of other improvements have been delivered to the Capricorn Coast, including the co-location of a GP clinic, the introduction of medical imaging services (including a low-dose CT scanner) and full utilisation of the local hospital ward.

Program director Jason Currie said installing two permanent doctors in the region had marked an important turning point.

"I remember my first visit to the Capricorn Coast Hospital in April 2014,” he said.

"I could see that the virtually brand-new facilities weren't being utilised to their full capacity despite the hard work of hospital staff.”

"The reliance on fly-in, fly-out doctors was really hampering clinical services and local capacity.

"I am very proud of the improvements these two doctors have been able to achieve by working with local hospital staff. Their commitment to staying on in the community after Vanguard Health leaves is what our work is all about.”

Mr Currie said the transition of doctors on a staged basis to a full medical team in permanent public hospital roles will be completed in February 2018.