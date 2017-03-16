33°
News

Capricorn Coast Hospital moves further away from FIFO medical staff

Trinette Stevens
| 16th Mar 2017 6:25 AM
Vanguard's Jason Currie
Vanguard's Jason Currie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH two new doctors pledging a long-term commitment to the region, the re-establishment of a permanent medical workforce at the Capricorn Coast has taken a welcome step forward.

The four-year program to re-establish the workforce celebrated the significant milestone on Wednesday, when two doctors transitioned to permanent work contracts with Queensland Health.

Dr Gattey is a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners with experience in the Rural Flying Doctor Service and rural emergency services, while Dr Hughes is in the latter stages of her Fellowship with the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.

Both doctors were recruited by Brisbane-based consulting firm Vanguard Health, which has been working with Queensland Health since 2014.

Prior to the program, the Capricorn Coast Hospital was reliant on fly-in fly-out contract locum medical officers, a move which left the facility without on-site medical coverage at times.

Since being engaged, a local team of six medical officers has been recruited.

A number of other improvements have been delivered to the Capricorn Coast, including the co-location of a GP clinic, the introduction of medical imaging services (including a low-dose CT scanner) and full utilisation of the local hospital ward.

Program director Jason Currie said installing two permanent doctors in the region had marked an important turning point.

"I remember my first visit to the Capricorn Coast Hospital in April 2014,” he said.

"I could see that the virtually brand-new facilities weren't being utilised to their full capacity despite the hard work of hospital staff.”

"The reliance on fly-in, fly-out doctors was really hampering clinical services and local capacity.

"I am very proud of the improvements these two doctors have been able to achieve by working with local hospital staff. Their commitment to staying on in the community after Vanguard Health leaves is what our work is all about.”

Mr Currie said the transition of doctors on a staged basis to a full medical team in permanent public hospital roles will be completed in February 2018.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast central queensland hospital and health service employment fifo health hospital

Just In

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the...

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Weather warnings: floods in CQ

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for Queensland, but flooding may still be on the cards.

Heavy overnight rainfall causes localised flooding

Was Canavan 'snubbed' by the LNP or was he just in Japan?

TASKFORCE INCLUSION: Reports suggest Senator Matt Canavan was originally excluded from LNP group

'It is not as if they can forget he is there'

Teaching for 50 years leaves unforgettable marks

Jenny Soanes (above and inset) has been a teacher for about 50 years and has won an award during womens week.

Is this CQ's most inspiring woman?

Local Partners

Weather warnings: floods in CQ

Heavy overnight rainfall causes localised flooding

Extra show announced for popular local musical

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

Rockhampton just can't get enough of Wicked

Accadacca set to rock your socks

THUNDERSTRUCK: The Australian AC/DC Story will be rocking out at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday March 24.

Tribute band brings AC/DC story to life

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Extra show announced for popular local musical

Rockhampton just can't get enough of Wicked

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Accadacca set to rock your socks

THUNDERSTRUCK: The Australian AC/DC Story will be rocking out at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday March 24.

Tribute band brings AC/DC story to life

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

Here Today, GONE Tomorrow!

132 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Peaceful Glenlee Escape perfect for the Entire Family!

64 Neilsen, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. Located in Glenlee on a 6429m2 allotment...

Fantastic low-set home in a quiet cul-de-sac

1 Kestrel Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

For those who appreciate a whisper quiet location with the only traffic coming from your neighbours you simply can't go past this easy to maintain home in Norman...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

Superb location, freshly painted ready to move in!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $294,500 Neg

Be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Positioned next to a creek offers both privacy and a great...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

21 River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Superior Brick Family Home In Stunning Cascade Gardens Estate!

5 League Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $495,000

STOP LOOKING- THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOUR FAMILY! Welcome to 5 League Place, Norman Gardens - what an absolutely stunning a/c lowset brick and tile, family home, only...

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!