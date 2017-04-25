31°
News

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 25th Apr 2017 11:56 PM Updated: 26th Apr 2017 12:40 AM
Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.
Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GOVERNMENT backed insurer to help Queenslanders in cyclone zones has not been ruled out.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Central Queensland, particularly the Capricorn Coast, would be included in any efforts the Federal Government carried out to help people with high insurance premiums.

Her comments came after major insurer Suncorp hit out at the possibility of a government-backed cyclone insurer for North Queensland being set up.

A taskforce report last year was spurred amid high insurance costs for households in North Queensland.

Ms Landry said the hardest hit at the moment were people paying Strata Titles.

"People who own units or apartments are finding it very difficult to pay their premiums," she said.

Chris Duane, the chairman of a body corporate for a block of units on the Capricorn Coast named Terralina Court, backed Ms Landry's comments.

"Insurance companies are raping and pillaging Australians," he said.

Mr Duane said when he took over the chair seat four years ago, the first thing the committee looked at was the amount they were paying for insurance.

He said they shopped around and got a better price, but they still paying a lot of money.

Mr Duane said the units were double brick with concrete roofs.

"So they are very sturdy," he said.

One report suggested another body corporate on the Capricorn Coast had received a $10,000 per year increase in its premium.

Ms Landry said old homes which suffered significant damage in cyclones were also impacted by high premiums.

She said there was a long list of recommendations in that report that could help Central Queenslanders.

The Federal Government in March last year seemed to have killed off the notion of establishing such an insurer, noting a taskforce report had highlighted "significant financial risk" associated with such an insurance outfit.

But the government never delivered on a final report by June last year, as intended.

Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer's office told The Courier-Mail in March this year, the Government was "still considering the findings of the taskforce".

The report's first recommendation was for mitigation.

It said a reinsurance pool, used to protect insurers in major disasters, was more feasible than a mutual insurer, but warned a partially Government-backed scheme in either model would be needed to reduce premiums.

A partially funded scheme had a 10 per cent to 20 per cent chance of costing the Government more than $2 billion, it said. There was a 5 per cent to 10 per cent chance of the cost being more than $5 billion, it said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  body corporate cyclones home insurance michelle landry mp

Filthy 'human waste' floods Coast family's property

Filthy 'human waste' floods Coast family's property

FAMILY living among filth as loads of human waste runs onto their property.

Grandma's terrifying night-long wait after teen's collision

Three teens were lucky to walk away without any serious injuries after they hit a Kangaroo while driving past the Capricorn Resort turn off in February.

NIGHTMARE wait after teen's swerve into a head on tree collision.

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Rocky 'car park crash victim' could lose job, sues for $257K

Cattle sale at CQLX. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Claims serious injuries could force a man out of his job

Local Partners

Crazy costs force group to abandon tourism park project

APPROVED tourism park venture abandoned after group slapped with fees.

Rocky parents with ice addicted kids to demand detox centre

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

ICE summit coming to Rocky gives struggling families chance to lobby

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to begin

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

CONSTRUCTION of the project is expected to be finished by Christmas.

CQ mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs tonight

Moranbah's Brooke Schubert has auditioned for this season's The Voice.

CQ pub favourite Brooke Schubert auditions for The Voice.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Madonna biopic in the works

MADONNA’S life as a rising pop star in New York in the early 1980s is set to be documented in a new biopic titled Blonde Ambition

Rocky singer set for centre stage on The Voice

VOICE SHOW: Judah Kelly.

Judah Kelly out to impress on national show

Former CQ boy's movie tackles major life issues

Andy Carbone's movie Shooter tackles important health issues in Central Queensland.

Andy Corbone's films screen at international film festivals

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk are enjoying Qld

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Blue Chip Rural Masterpiece

34 Woodbury Road, Adelaide Park 4703

House 9 4 10 $1,295,000

This is a property that exudes luxury. Stylish & modern, above all comparison, including a 4 b/r dwelling separate from the main residence. A must see for anyone...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Edge Apartments

1002/ 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $485,000

Exceptional in every way, this 10th floor residence has spectacular views across the Rockhampton sky line and sweeping views over the Fitzroy river. A magnificent...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

MR REAL ESTATES LOW SET BRICK COLLECTION

6 Bloomfield Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $242,000

Exclusive KAWANA close to the UNIVERSITY set in a QUIET cul de sac Street AWAY from the hustle and bustle - a GREAT HOME - A house with no steps is ALWAYS a...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $549,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

STYLISHLY LIFTED AND READY FOR YOU

340 Rhodes Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $255,000

This partly RENOVATED Queenslander has all the makings of a SOLID Family home, with a GREAT YARD! - With a SPACIOUS open plan layout - showcasing a big yard ...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!