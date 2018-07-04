Capricorn Coast lookout and trail to be unveiled on Saturday

Concept images of Wreck Point Scenic Lookout stage 2 which will officially open on Saturday.

STAGE two of the Wreck Point Scenic Lookout will be officially opened on Saturday.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig will join Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to officially open the new viewing deck, walking trail, and an interactive artwork located on the lower section of the headland below Wreck Point Scenic Lookout.

The $350,000 project has received $148,800 in funding under the Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure programme, which is funded by the Australian Government and administered by the Queensland Government.

Cr Ludwig said council was fortunate to obtain dedicated tourism funding to enhance the tourism potential of the Wreck Point Lookout precinct.

"I must commend both the Australian and Queensland Government for their fantastic support and contribution towards this magnificent project,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This opening will not only celebrate and showcase another brilliant element of Wreck Point Scenic Lookout, but also our region's beauty and the rich history behind the artwork constructed in the form of a symbolic representation of the famous 'Selina' shipwreck.”

Selina was a ship wrecked and found in 1848 after which Wreck Point was named.

Ms Landry said the new additions to the site would continue to provide a positive visitor experience through a design that complements and integrates with the natural environment.

Mrs Lauga said she shared council's long-term vision for the area for this lower viewing deck that will eventually include a north-south walking trail, linking beaches along this part of the coast.

Cr Ludwig also encouraged residents to attend the community consultation the following weekend on Sunday, July 15 from 10am to offer suggestions on the updated master plan of Daniel Park in Cooee Bay.

The official opening this Saturday will start at 10am followed by a sausage sizzle.