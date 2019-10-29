Capricorn Coast no closer to getting shark drumlines back

REDUCED PROTECTION: After drumlines were removed from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, seven currently protect Lammermoor Beach, including two additional lines put in last month.

REDUCED PROTECTION: After drumlines were removed from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, seven currently protect Lammermoor Beach, including two additional lines put in last month.

THE Capricorn Coast is no closer to getting its traditional shark drumlines reinstated as the issue is handpassed like a political football.

The LNP’s Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry maintains the Labor Queensland Government can allay community concerns immediately if it wants and put them back.

Ms Landry says the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has issued the Queensland Government with a permit that allows the use of the traditional methods.

But Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner says the government will continue to abide by the recent Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia decision which “is clear - sharks are to be released alive.”

Mr Furner said Ms Landry was trying to avoid responsibility.

“The Commonwealth is responsible for the laws that govern the marine park - and the program has to operate within the law,” Mr Furner said.

“If Ms Landry wants the drumlines back, change the law and cut the red tape stopping Queensland’s program from operating within the marine park.”

But Ms Landry stuck to her guns.

“The Administrative Appeals Tribunal decision did not require the removal of the drumlines by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries,” she said.

“The Tribunal decision requires the shark control program in the marine park to avoid, to the greatest extent possible, the lethal take of shark species and that three shark species are to be tagged prior to release and relocated offshore, where possible.

“The Tribunal decision also required a trial of smart drumlines.

“Permission for the shark control program remains in place and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries could re-install the permitted shark drumlines while increasing surveillance and exploring modern complementary technologies such as drones, barriers, smart drumlines and tags.

“Due to this, a legislative solution from the Federal Government is not actually required to get the traditional lines back in as normal.”

Last month the Queensland Government halted its shark control program at 27 beaches to comply with a Federal Court ruling preventing cruelty to sharks.

That saw shark drumlines on the Capricorn Coast reduced from 49 to just seven, making this the most heavily impacted region in the state.