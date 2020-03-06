Capricorn Coast receives huge overnight falls

Radar over CQ at 8am this morning.

Radar over CQ at 8am this morning.

THE SKIES have opened across the Central Queensland with Yeppoon one of the luckiest recipients, measuring a whopping 123mm since 9am yesterday morning.

Byfield measured 75mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology readings.

Glenora Rd at Cawarral had 101mm.

Rockhampton seemed to miss out a bit, only measuring 41mm officially.

Out west, Moranbah airport saw 48mm.

Tartus station, between Rockhampton and St Lawrence, saw 70mm.

Foleyale, near Duaringa, had 48mm.

The Beckers recording station near Baralaba measured 75mm.

A moderate flood warning was released for the Connors and Isaac Rivers and Minor Flood Warning for the lower Dawson River at 10.45am yesterday morning.

The Fitzroy River at Riverslea was 4.90m and steady at 9am yesterday.

The Connors River at Pink Lagoon TM (west of St Lawrence) was 8.33m and rising at 9.30 yesterday morning.

The next warning is expected at 12pm today.

An 80 per cent chance of rain is predicted from today through to Monday for Rockhampton.

There is a possible chance of a severe thunderstorm today.

Tomorrow 15 to 40mm is expected, with the chance of a thunderstorm.