Capricorn Coast residents urged to make their vote count

THIS weekend the Livingstone Shire Council by-election will be held to select one candidate to step up into the position left vacant by former Councillor Graham Scott.

A staggering 11 candidates have nominated for the role in a huge surge of interest for a seat at the Livingstone Council table.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the unprecedented number of candidates was an indication of community engagement.

"It is certainly a healthy sign that so many people are engaged and interested in making a contribution to their community,” Mayor Ludwig said

The by-election for Livingstone Shire Council will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 and normal polling will apply with booths for voting located at Byfield State School, Cawarral State School, Emu Park State School, Farnborough State School, Keppel Sands State School, Lakes Creek State School, Parkhurst State School, Taranganba State School, The Caves State School, Yeppoon State High School and St Brendan's College.

Pre-polling can be undertaken at Capricorn Coast Basketball Complex at 29-35 Cordingly Street, Yeppoon on March 12-15 from 9am-5pm and March 16 from 9am-6pm.

A spokesperson at the pre-polling booths said pre-polling had been very popular over the past few weeks with many residents opting to get their vote in early.

"I think most people have already done their homework and are keen to get their vote done to avoid any crowds that might occur on the weekend,” the spokesperson said.

"With so many candidates to choose from I think residents have had to do their homework to decide who they would elect to represent the community on council.”

To be eligible to vote residents must have en enrolled to vote in the Livingstone Shire by February 23 by 5pm.

Postal voting and electoral visitor voting details are available on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

The newly elected councillor will form part of the Livingstone Shire Council team

Livingstone by-election:

Polling order:

Alana Murray

Lou Shipway

Pat Eastwood

Jo Stoyel

Ben Weston

Rhodes Watson

Terry Arnold

Heath Henwood

Julie Martin

Murray Smith

Bernadette Melrose