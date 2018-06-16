Capricorn Coast rocked by another series of break and enters

CRIME SPREE: Emu Park Rugby League Club was the latest break in victim on the Capricorn Coast last night.

THE Capricorn Coast's crime problem continues to roll on with a spate of break-ins recently taking place at Emu Park.

Police Media have confirmed that three Emu Park businesses were the victims of break and enters on Friday, at various times of the day and night.

Two were on Hartley St - Emu Park Junior and Senior Rugby League Club and an unnamed tourism business - and an office which was "ransacked” on Patterson St.

This comes on the heels of previous Morning Bulletin reports this month regarding a string of a break and enters and thefts in this region.

A spokesperson from Emu Park Junior and Senior Rugby League Clubs took to Facebook to discuss the break-in of their storage shed last night.

"Sadly we discovered this evening that our beautiful new building has been vandalised by some low-lifes who have tried to gain entry to our storerooms,” they said.

"The police have attended and urged all members of our club to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and report it.

"Also be watchful over your belongings while at training and games. There has been a spike in break-ins and theft recently.”

Emu Park Rugby League Club Treasurer Lee Field-Hamson said members of the committee arrived last night to tidy up their storage area and discovered the lock broken on their roller door.

She said the committee was in the process of completing a stock take to determine what had been stolen from the Livingstone Shire Council owned property.

Ms Field-Hamson said it was on advice from the police that they made the post on Facebook about the break in, to warn the community to be aware of the crime threat and to keep an eye out.

"The police said there had been a spate of robberies and damage within Emu Park and Yeppoon,” she said.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.