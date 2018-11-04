Capricorn Coast school's makeover before new year

St Brendan's College will see significant upgrades to the College Hall including a large classroom for exams and year level meetings next year.

A CAPRICORN Coast school may feel like a brand new next year with many renovations and upgrades set to transform the school underway.

St Brendan's College Principal Robert Corboy said the college was renowned for its beautiful 300-acre grounds and facilities, and with work underway to upgrade classroom, music performance, sporting, recreational and administration facilities, the opportunities and pathways for students will be extended even further.

"Our improvements, to be ready for the start of the 2019 school year, will include: lighting on our main oval to Q-Cup standard; significant upgrades to the College Hall including a large classroom for exams and year level meetings, a boardroom and archive facility, a viewing deck overlooking the SBC Main Oval; improvements to our state-of-the-art 700-seat Performing Arts Centre; and upgrades to our boarding administration," Mr Corboy said.

"We have been recognised as a leading rugby league school for many years, and oval lighting will support significant growth and development opportunities for our junior athletes.

"Like-wise for the improvements to our Performing Arts Centre, which will support our extensive music program that offers music instruction and development for more than 50 per cent of our student population.

"We are confident these upgrades will ensure our facilities are second to none; and for our boarders who make St Brendan's College their home during term-time, it will extend the opportunities for their recreation and development after they move from the classroom back to boarding each day.

"A new Boarding Administration Office and a full-time Boarding Recreation Officer will add to our significant boarding offering in 2019 to ensure the young men in our care not only have a quality education, but are also kept active and engaged outside of study and school time.

"In addition to providing significant benefit to the St Brendan's College community, we are proud these upgrades will also provide greater resources for our local community as we regularly offer our facilities for the use of sporting Clubs and carnivals, music festivals, the Rockhampton Catholic diocese and community events."

"As our teaching staff and students put their heads down for a busy Term 4, we look ahead to 2019 with confidence with strong enrolment numbers in day and boarding."

St Brendan's College is a Catholic day and boarding School in the Edmund Rice tradition catering for young men from Years 7 to 12.

