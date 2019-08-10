Menu
SHEET SCAM: A Yeppoon woman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing sheets to exchange for gift cards.
SHEET SCAM: A Yeppoon woman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing sheets to exchange for gift cards. Contributed
Capricorn Coast sheet stealing scam uncovered

Leighton Smith
by
10th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
A SCAM to make a Big W pay for their own stolen stock almost paid off for Tracey Lee Cockroft and an accomplice.

Struggling to get by on a disability pension she had collected for the past eight years, Cockroft stole two sets of sheets worth $138 from Big W Yeppoon on April 15.

She took them to the returns counter and displayed her ID to receive a $138 gift card.

When confronted by police, she explained it was because she needed to buy food.

Representing herself in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, an apologetic Cockroft pleaded guilty to the charge of imposition.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined her $266 and ordered her to payback the $138.

