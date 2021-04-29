Capricorn Coast Writers Festival officially launches

Capricorn Writers Festival Director, Nene Davies (right), and Livingstone Shire Councillor, Rhodes Watson (left), officially launched the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival today. PIC: Contributed

A festival for Central Queensland’s writers will be held in the Livingstone Shire this year, with some of the most experienced writers to visit the coast.

The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival, proudly supported by Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Coast Arts, The Sundae Agency and Chapter, officially launched on Thursday, April 29.

The prestigious event, held between June 11 and 13, will bring together an exciting mix of book lovers, authors, editors, publishers and industry professionals from all over Australia.

Festival director Nene Davies said participants would converge in our own backyard against the beautiful backdrop of the Capricorn Coast for the unique biannual event.

“The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival is for readers as well as writers,” Ms Davies said.

“The event is all about reading, writing, curiosity and a love of learning.

“Some of the most experienced and exciting voices in Australia will be coming to the Capricorn Coast to share their passion and knowledge through workshops and storytelling.

“Through the workshops, writers will get the opportunity to go deeper, explore, try something new, see things from a different perspective, learn some new techniques, receive instruction and, most importantly, have lots of fun.”

Ms Davies said the workshops would provide a space for writers to work and grow.

“Writers can meet experts in their field and get another set of eyes on their work,” she said.

Portfolio Holder of Vibrant Communities (Tourism, Arts Culture) councillor Rhodes Watson, said the prestigious event aligns perfectly with the council’s Livingstone Community Plan: Towards 2050.

“The plan, developed in consultation with our community, promotes sporting, community and cultural events and festivals throughout the year for a range of ages, interests and abilities,” Cr Watson said.

“The plan also develops and supports a culturally diverse creative arts program.”

To find out more about the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival and the Livingstone Community Plan: Towards 2050