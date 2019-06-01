Capricorn Coast's best businesses congratulated at awards

PROUD RESULT: Aquatic Pool and Spa Services' Craig Gibbs and and Kym Ragel took the award for The Doer and were also named Business of the Year.

PROUD RESULT: Aquatic Pool and Spa Services' Craig Gibbs and and Kym Ragel took the award for The Doer and were also named Business of the Year. Trish Bowman

THERE were cheers, tears of joy and a fabulous camaraderie at the Capricorn Coast Business Awards 2019 that celebrated the success of local businesses.

The awards proved to be an outstanding success, with Capricorn Coast businesses showing their determination to be the best not just locally but across the board.

Sponsored by Livingstone Shire Council and the Capricorn Coast Mirror, the awards had 148 local businesses nominated in the 10 categories.

People's Choice winner Carli Richards, from Two Sisters Coffee Bar, was overcome with joy after her win.

Ms Richards said Two Sisters had operated for only a year at Cooee Bay and did not expect to be acknowledged by the public.

"We have strived to offer the best- quality coffee and the best level of service since we opened the doors,” she said.

"Being selected for the People's Choice has reiterated to us that we are on the right track and makes us even more determined to continue on the path of ensuring our customers get the best we can offer.”

Morning Bulletin and Capricorn Coast Mirror media and advertising manager Jens Kraeft said the awards offered an opportunity to acknowledge businesses that were outstanding in their fields.

"The awards recognised the wonderful achievements of our local business community in delivering both top-end professional products as well as quality customer service,” Mr Kraeft said.

"We celebrated the awards last Thursday evening in connection with Queensland Small Business Week 2019 and it was fabulous to see so many local businesses being recognised for their outstanding efforts.

"More than that, we were thrilled to see all the businesses supporting each other, displaying very clearly just how closely Capricorn Coast businesses work together to make our region great.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and most of us would be able to think of at least one small business in our community whose services we couldn't live without.”