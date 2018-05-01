Capricorn coast's most expensive high roller properties
HAVE you ever wondered how the other half lived?
Well wonder no more.
It's all about the view when it comes to hefty price tags when you looking at the list of the most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
The Morning Bulletin as assembled a list of the top 10 most expensive properties sold on the Capricorn Coast (with decent photos available).
Reading this list requires a safety warning - beware of suffering possibly toxic levels of envy and if you feel like it is getting the best of you, pause your scrolling and go outside and get some fresh air.
Now on with the list.
#10
33 Banksia Place Taranganba
5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car spaces, 1,385sqm
Sale Price: $1,500,000
Sale Date: 4 Oct 2011
Property Features
Ensuites:1, Materials in Floor:Carpet Floor, Travertine Floor, Swimming Pool
#9
23 Prospect Street Rosslyn
5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,604sqm
Sale Price: $1,510,000
Sale Date: 3 Apr 2012
Property Features
Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1
Kitchen Features:Corian Bench Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granny Flat / Self Contained
#8
64 Ocean Parade Cooee Bay
4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 5 car spaces, 662sqm
Sale Price: $1,600,000
Sale Date: 13 Nov 2011
Property Features
Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1, Kitchen Features:Caesar Bench Tops, Miele Appliances, Materials in Floor: Oak Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed
#7
32 John Street Yeppoon
4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car spaces, 1,495sqm,
Sale Price: $1,650,000
Sale Date: 7 Jul 2006
#6
107 Todd Avenue Yeppoon
5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 709sqm
Sale Price: $1,670,000
Sale Date: 13 Jul 2008
Features
Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1, Materials in Floor:Oak Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed
#5
2 Tanby Point Close Emu Park
5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,205sqm
Sale Price: $1,825,000
Sale Date: 27 Mar 2007
Property Features
Air Conditioned, Ducted Vacuum, Materials in Floor:Blackbutt Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed
#4
7 Chrisney Street Lammermoor
3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car spaces, 2,576sqm
Sale Price: $1,850,000
Sale Date: 10 May 2005
Property Features
Ensuites:1, Swimming Pool
#3
30 Rosslyn Street Rosslyn
5 Bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5 car spaces, 1,530sqm
Sale Price: $2,100,000
Sale Date: 17 Oct 2014
Property Features
Air Conditioned, Ducted Heating, Ducted Vacuum, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed
#2
11 Tanby Point Close Emu Park
3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car spaces, 1.07Ha
Sale Price: $2,500,000
Sale Date: 25 Jul 2017
Property Features
Air Conditioned, Built In Wardrobes, Ensuites:1
#1
42 Esplanade Lammermoor
4 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,312sqm
Sale Price: $2,750,000
Sale Date: 25 Sep 2012
Property Features
Ensuites:2