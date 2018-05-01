Menu
EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
Property

Capricorn coast's most expensive high roller properties

Leighton Smith
by
1st May 2018 10:34 AM
HAVE you ever wondered how the other half lived?

Well wonder no more.

It's all about the view when it comes to hefty price tags when you looking at the list of the most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.

The Morning Bulletin as assembled a list of the top 10 most expensive properties sold on the Capricorn Coast (with decent photos available).

See also: REVEALED: Inside look at Rocky's top-10 most expensive homes

Reading this list requires a safety warning - beware of suffering possibly toxic levels of envy and if you feel like it is getting the best of you, pause your scrolling and go outside and get some fresh air.

Now on with the list.

#10

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
33 Banksia Place Taranganba

5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car spaces, 1,385sqm

Sale Price:　$1,500,000

Sale Date:　4 Oct 2011

Property Features

Ensuites:1, Materials in Floor:Carpet Floor, Travertine Floor, Swimming Pool

#9

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
23 Prospect Street Rosslyn

5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,604sqm

Sale Price:　$1,510,000

Sale Date:　3 Apr 2012

Property Features

Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1

Kitchen Features:Corian Bench Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granny Flat / Self Contained

#8

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
64 Ocean Parade Cooee Bay

4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 5 car spaces, 662sqm

Sale Price:　$1,600,000

Sale Date:　13 Nov 2011

Property Features

Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1, Kitchen Features:Caesar Bench Tops, Miele Appliances, Materials in Floor: Oak Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed 　

#7

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
32 John Street Yeppoon

4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car spaces, 1,495sqm,

Sale Price:　$1,650,000

Sale Date:　7 Jul 2006

#6

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
107 Todd Avenue Yeppoon

5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 709sqm

Sale Price:　$1,670,000

Sale Date:　13 Jul 2008

Features

Air Conditioned, Ensuites:1, Materials in Floor:Oak Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed

#5

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
2 Tanby Point Close Emu Park

5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,205sqm

Sale Price:　$1,825,000

Sale Date:　27 Mar 2007

Property Features

Air Conditioned, Ducted Vacuum, Materials in Floor:Blackbutt Timber Floor, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed 　　

#4

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
7 Chrisney Street Lammermoor

3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car spaces, 2,576sqm

Sale Price:　$1,850,000

Sale Date:　10 May 2005

Property Features

Ensuites:1, Swimming Pool

#3

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
30 Rosslyn Street Rosslyn

5 Bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5 car spaces, 1,530sqm

Sale Price:　$2,100,000

Sale Date:　17 Oct 2014

Property Features

Air Conditioned, Ducted Heating, Ducted Vacuum, Swimming Pool, Access Security Installed

#2

EXPENSIVE PROPERTIES: The top 10 most expensive properties on the Capricorn Coast.
11 Tanby Point Close Emu Park

3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car spaces, 1.07Ha

Sale Price:　$2,500,000

Sale Date:　25 Jul 2017

Property Features

Air Conditioned, Built In Wardrobes, Ensuites:1

#1

42 Esplanade Lammermoor

4 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car spaces, 1,312sqm

Sale Price:　$2,750,000

Sale Date:　25 Sep 2012

Property Features

Ensuites:2

capricorn coast cooee bay emu park expensive properties lammermoor rosslyn taranganba tmbproperty yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners